Apopka mayoral candidates announce endorsements

With the March 10 municipal election approaching, mayoral endorsements are stacking up for the three candidates seeking to lead Apopka, highlighting sharp contrasts in experience, leadership style and vision for the city’s future.

Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore, incumbent Mayor Bryan Nelson, and City Commissioner Nick Nesta each released recentannouncements of their supporters’ endorsements.

In addition to the mayoral race, voters will decide who will occupy council seats 1, 2 and 4 and outcome of eight proposed City Charter amendments on March 10. A potential runoff is scheduled for April 14.

Christine Moore

Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore announced endorsements from two former senior officials who served during the Nelson administration: former interim City Administrator Chuck Vavrek and former Director of Public Works Momtaz Barq.

Vavrek, who has served under three Apopka mayors – John Land, Joe Kilsheimer and Nelson – said the city is at a “critical moment” facing infrastructure challenges and unsustainable growth. He stated that after working closely with all three candidates, he believes Moore “is the clear choice to lead the city,” according to Moore’s Feb. 12 press release.

Barq, a civil engineer and former chief engineer for Orange County Public Works, echoed concerns about growth pressures and infrastructure demands. He said Moore’s background in operations and her experience as a county commissioner position her to guide Apopka through its next phase of development with strategic planning and responsible growth management.

“Together, these endorsements from senior oﬃcials who worked inside the Nelson administration send a clear message: Apopka needs a change in leadership,” the campaign’s press release stated.

Bryan Nelson

Incumbent Mayor Bryan Nelson has secured backing from a coalition of former elected officials, public safety leaders and clergy members, according to Nelson in an email to The Apopka Chief.

“My list of endorsements range from State-wide office holders to local leaders to spiritual leaders who believe that my proven track record of success of reducing debt, increasing reserves and balancing the needs of the entire city making sure that every resident is treated with respect and dignity makes me uniquely qualified to serve one more term,” he said.

Among those endorsing Nelson are former Apopka City Commissioners Bob Johnson, Bill Arrowsmith, Mark Holmes and Marilyn UstlerMcQueen, as well as former interim Orange County Commissioner Rod Love.

Support from neighboring municipalities includes Winter Garden Mayor John Rees and Ocoee Mayor Rusty Johnson. Nelson’s endorsements also extend to Tallahassee, where he served in the Florida Legislature, with Senate President-Designate Jim Boyd backing his re-election bid.

Community religious leaders supporting Nelson include Pastor Richard King, former president of the South Apopka Ministerial Alliance; Pastor Darrell Morgan, former president of the Christian Ministerial Alliance, and his wife Lisa Morgan; Pastor Gerard Moss; Pastor Pat McGuffin, former president of the Christian Ministerial Alliance; and Pastor Hezekiah Bradford, president of the South Apopka Ministerial Alliance and former president of the Apopka Christian Ministerial Alliance.

Public safety endorsements include former Apopka Fire Chief Sean Wylam and former Apopka Police Chief Michael McKinley.

Nelson has also received the endorsement of Isadora Dean, widow of former Apopka Commissioner Billie Dean.

Nick Nesta

Former Vice Mayor/City Commissioner Kyle Becker, who ran against Nelson in 2022, is endorsing City Commissioner Nick Nesta.

In a Nesta campaign statement, Becker said he was endorsing Nesta with “great privilege and absolute surety,” calling him “the only candidate with the ability to rid Apopka of the ‘gotcha’ politics and outdated ways of thinking that have hindered the city from reaching its full potential.”

Becker cited Nesta’s roots in Apopka and his leadership qualities, saying Nesta would bring “open and effective leadership,” properly manage growth, identify budget efficiencies and invest in critical capital improvements.

“If you are looking for accessibility, transparency, respect, trust, fiscal responsibility, and a leader who understands Apopka’s roots while building its future, Nick Nesta is the clear choice for Mayor of Apopka,” Becker said.

Michael Duran, father of fallen city firefighter Austin Duran, also supports Nesta. In his letter posted on Nesta’s campaign page, Duran clarified that he is endorsing the commissioner for mayor in an individual capacity, not on behalf of the 2650 Foundation, the nonprofit Duran founded in his son’s memory.

“To this day, my son’s sacrifice remains a painful reminder of what happens when leadership fails to prioritize safety and accountability,” Duran said. “I believe Apopka deserves leadership that puts people first and ensures our firefighters and police officers have the resources they need to return home safely after every shift – something Austin was denied.”