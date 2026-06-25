Apopka marks Juneteenth with parade, community festival 

Apopka residents gathered June 20 for the Apopka Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration, which featured a community parade and festival honoring the anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States.

Organized by Transform Outreach Inc., the celebration began with a parade from the Apopka Community Center/VFW Post 10147 Building and continued at Alonzo Williams Park. The event included community activities, entertainment, food and educational exhibits celebrating Black history, culture and freedom.

The celebration also included recognition of Othellus Swift, who received the 2026 Pillar of the Community Award.

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In a June 14 Facebook post, parade chair Monique Morris cited Swift’s years of community service, including food drives, outreach efforts and support for local families through New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and other community initiatives.

“Mr. Othellus Swift exemplifies the spirit of servant leadership,” Morris wrote. “His consistent dedication, generosity, and commitment to uplifting others have left a lasting mark on our community. We are honored to celebrate his contributions and recognize him as a true Pillar of the Community.”

In social media posts following the event, participants described the celebration as a successful day of community fellowship, reflection and cultural pride.