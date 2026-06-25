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Apopka marks Juneteenth with parade, community festival 

Teresa Sargeant

June 25, 2026 | 1:10 pm
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Othellus Swift, the 2026 Pillar of the Community Award recipient, rides in the June 20 Apopka Juneteenth Parade. Organizers recognized Swift for his longstanding service to the community.
Othellus Swift, the 2026 Pillar of the Community Award recipient, rides in the June 20 Apopka Juneteenth Parade. Organizers recognized Swift for his longstanding service to the community.

Dana O'Connor

Key Points

  • Apopka held a Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration on June 20 with a parade and festival honoring the end of slavery in the United States.
  • Transform Outreach Inc. organized the event starting at the Apopka Community Center and concluding at Alonzo Williams Park with activities and exhibits.
  • Othellus Swift received the 2026 Pillar of the Community Award for his service, recognized by parade chair Monique Morris for his leadership and generosity.

Apopka residents gathered June 20 for the Apopka Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration, which featured a community parade and festival honoring the anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States. 

Organized by Transform Outreach Inc., the celebration began with a parade from the Apopka Community Center/VFW Post 10147 Building and continued at Alonzo Williams Park. The event included community activities, entertainment, food and educational exhibits celebrating Black history, culture and freedom. 

The celebration also included recognition of Othellus Swift, who received the 2026 Pillar of the Community Award. 

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In a June 14 Facebook post, parade chair Monique Morris cited Swift’s years of community service, including food drives, outreach efforts and support for local families through New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and other community initiatives. 

“Mr. Othellus Swift exemplifies the spirit of servant leadership,” Morris wrote. “His consistent dedication, generosity, and commitment to uplifting others have left a lasting mark on our community. We are honored to celebrate his contributions and recognize him as a true Pillar of the Community.” 

In social media posts following the event, participants described the celebration as a successful day of community fellowship, reflection and cultural pride. 

Author

  • Teresa Sargeant has been with The Apopka Chief for over 10 years.

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