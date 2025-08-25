City re-opens 2 renovated basketball courts at Alonzo Williams Park

Two basketball courts at Alonzo Williams Park are now open for use one month after a renovation project began, according to an Aug. 21 city of Apopka news release.

The city parks and recreation department used money from the Apopka Community Redevelopment Agency to rebuild the two community basketball courts.

The lighted basketball courts are open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Alonzo Williams Park is located next to the Billie Dean Community Center at 225 M A board St., Apopka.

“[City] Staff look forward to seeing the community members back on the courts and hope everyone is able to stop by and enjoy Alonzo Williams Park and its amenities,” the news release states.

Completed by Nidy Sports Construction, the courts’ renovation began with a demolition on July 24 and included the removal of the old courts, including the asphalt surface, backboards and rims.

Alonzo Williams Park basketball courts were demolished as part of renovations. Photos courtesy of city of Apopka.

Crews then added and compacted a new layer of limerock to create a solid foundation, laid down a new 1.5-inch layer of asphalt and allowed that to cure. Once the asphalt was ready, an acrylic resurfacing material was applied, followed by a new color scheme. The project was finished with the installation of new court lines, backboards and rims.

In 1969, the state Legislature created CRAs to assist local governments renew blighted areas, using money from property tax increases to fund improvements.

The Apopka Community Redevelopment Area has 633 acres of residences, businesses and historic properties in downtown Apopka.

To learn more about current or future city parks and recreation projects, contact 407-703-1784 or email Chris Richter at CRichter@Apopka.net.