Apopka Little League’s Littlest All-Stars start tournament

Vinnie Cammarano
Key Points
Apopka Little League’s 8-9-10 All-Star team opened tournament play Wednesday night at South Lake Little League with a 10-0 loss to Winter Garden.
Despite the loss, head coach T.J. Adams told his team afterward that the result was not as one-sided as the score indicated.
“The good thing is, they only earned two runs,” Adams said. “[We] made six or seven errors in the first two innings, easy outs that should’ve been made. So the message was to the boys, hey, it’s over. We only gave them two runs. It should be 2-0 going to the fifth inning, and we’re gonna see them again on Tuesday. We’re gonna take care of business when it matters.”
Winter Garden struck first in the top of the first inning, scoring a run before Apopka shortstop Anthony Sanchez made a strong defensive play, throwing across the diamond to Charles Burt at first base for the final out of the inning.
Apopka threatened in the bottom half. The leadoff batter reached on an infield single before Tucker Little followed with a hit to shortstop. Tanner Adams later drew a walk, but a strikeout and pop fly ended the inning before Apopkacould score.
Winter Garden broke the game open in the second inning. A pair of Apopka errors put runners on first and third before a hit into the gap brought both runners home. With the bases loaded, Apopka turned to Little on the mound. Winter Garden capitalized on another error and a hit down the first-base line to extend its lead to 8-0.
Apopka went down in order in the bottom of the second.
Winter Garden added to its lead in the third after a pair of walks led to another pitching change. Matix Stirling entered in relief and recorded a strikeout to end the inning, but not before a run had scored on a wild pitch.
Apopka showed signs of life in the bottom of the third. Tate Adams worked a walk and stole second base before Landon Frye lined a double to center field. However, the Blue Darters were unable to bring home a run due to stellar defense from Winter Garden.
Stirling opened the fourth inning with a strikeout, and Apopka’s defense turned in strong plays despite the deficit. Little made a strong play at second base, and later a throw from right fielder Samuel Leggett cut down a runner at home plate as Tate Adams applied the tag. Winter Garden added its final run during the inning to make it 10-0.
Apopka was retired in order in the bottom of the fourth, with the final out coming on a hard-hit ball that was snagged by a Winter Garden defender to end the game.
For Adams, coaching the All-Star team is about more than wins and losses.
“It’s awesome,” Adams said. “We’re out here a lot. Love seeing the kids develop, getting better, and having fun. It’s about making them better, turning them into young men and getting better at school and baseball.”
Apopka was scheduled to return to action Thursday night against Dr. Phillips after press time. The team is set to play again at 6:15 p.m. Friday against South Lake and at 9:15 a.m. Saturday against Windermere at South Lake Little League.
Despite the opening setback, a berth in Tuesday’s championship game remains within reach.