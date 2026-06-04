Apopka Little League All-Stars set 

The Apopka Little League summer all-star season is here, and the rosters are set. After a robust spring season with increased participation, the top little leaguers extend their play into the summertime, taking their talents on the road to play against local rivals.

Vinnie Cammarano Tanner Adams winds back a pitch from the stretch.

Apopka Little League will be represented by three all-star teams this summer, with players from the 8/9/10 division, the Major division (11-12), and the Senior division (13-14).

Little League President Gary Odom was impressed by the spring season and believes it can turn into a good run for these all-star teams.

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“I think the season went well — we had a bunch of great teams,” Odom said. “The teams of our managers did real good, and that’s why they were selected as the all-star managers. I’m really excited about these three teams. I think these kids have got a great chance to make a good showing.”

The 8/9/10 All-Stars will be managed by T.J. Adams, with Chuck Burt and Derek Frye serving as assistant coaches. The roster includes Tucker Little (#0), Anthony Sanchez (#00), Samuel Leggett (#1), Tate Adams (#3), Charles Burt (#4), Tanner Adams (#5), Hunter Peralta (#9), Channing Crawford (#11), Landon Frye (#23), Ian Vargas (#28), Matix Stirling (#33) and Lucas Nickerson (#88).

The team opens play next Wednesday against Winter Garden. They will also face Dr. Phillips, South Lake and Windermere afterward on consecutive days. All games will be played at South Lake Little League Field.

Matix Stirling fields a ground ball with alligator hands at third base.

Mike McMillion is managing the Major Division (11-12) All-Stars. The roster features Jefferson McMillion (#6), Colton Ciancaglini (#1), Cooper Manning (#2), Drew Adirim (#0), Henry Charlesworth (#3), Jacoby Ray (#7), Jaxon Rasley (#10), Nova Darby (#12), Jaxon Diggs (#15), Owen Brown (#17), Jordan Childs (#18), Isaiah Gonzales (#39) and Calem Urquhart (#99).

Their first game is June 15 against Dr. Phillips at 6:15 p.m. After an off day on the 16th, the team will plan June 17-19 against Ocoee, Winter Garden and Windermere. All games will be played at the Winter Garden Little League Complex.

Representing Apopka in the Senior Division (13-14) will be manager Devin Charlesworth, along with coaches John Conlon and Adniel Quintana. The roster includes Grant Charlesworth (#26), William Charlesworth (#12), Jake Conlon (#24), Austin Furgala (#13), Levi Johnson (#18), Gavin Marquez (#8), Jackson McMillion (#5), Adniel Quintana Jr. (#33), Brandon Ray (#7), Jorge Santiago (#14), Christopher Vasbinder (#16) and Sebastion Vasbinder (#15).

Tucker Little throws to first after fielding a ball at second base.

The Senior division is scheduled to play June 12-16, but the tournament location and details were not available at press time.

All teams will battle through four games, with a championship game between the teams with the top two records.