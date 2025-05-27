Apopka resident LaVerne Schwitzgoebel celebrates 100th birthday

Apopka resident LaVerne Sylvia Schwitzgoebel celebrated her 100th birthday with friends on Sunday, May 25, at Gator’s Dockside.

LaVerne says she feels “both happy and sad” to be 100.

“I’ve lost so many … my husband, family, friends,” she said. “Yet I have so many new friends.”

LaVerne was born on May 22, 1925, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, to Charles and Elizabeth Ostermann, according to a statement from friend Dawn Haynes. After she graduated from Sheboygan High School, LaVerne married Alvin “Al” Joseph Schwitzgoebel on October 23, 1948.

The Schwitzgoebels arrived in Apopka 75 years ago in their one-bedroom trailer. They cultivated a fruitful life as they watched the city grow. While Al worked as a handyman, LaVerne served as a financial secretary for John’s Nursery, retiring after 27 years.

LaVerne is also an active charter member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir and served as social secretary and financial assistant. She still participates in church activities in her spare time, in addition to reading and playing the piano.

“I’ve always been surrounded with good people like my husband,” LaVerne said. “I appreciate everything.”