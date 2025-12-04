Apopka girls split blowouts in Metro Tournament 

The Apopka girls basketball team (1-3) entered the Metro West Conference Tournament after dropping its first two games to tough competition in Leesburg and Colonial.

In the first game of the tournament, Apopka was clicking on all cylinders against the Evans Trojans (0-3). The Blue Darter defense was the fuel, causing a ton of turnovers and not letting the Trojans score double digits in any quarter. They dominated from start to finish, 47-22.

Mikayla Wiggins drives into a lane toward the basket

Mikayla Wiggins gave an outstanding performance. She finished with 21 points, six rebounds, and three steals. Abigail Henry added seven points while dominating on the glass with 12 rebounds. Elyse Pringle had the claw on defense, swiping six steals out of Apopka’s 19 total.

The script flipped just one night later against the Ocoee Knights. The Blue Darters were without their head coach, Brittany Hardy, and struggled tremendously, losing 62-15. They were unable to score in the first quarter en route to a season-low score of 15 for the game.

Destiny Gelin had the highlights for her team off the bench, nailing two deep 3s. She finished with seven points, three rebounds and an assist.

The Ocoee depth and energy visibly outmatched the Blue Darters. Eleven different Knights scored, and only Gabriella Fortius reached double digits in scoring, proving how much Ocoee spread the wealth.

After losing game two of the Metro West tournament, the Blue Darters dropped to the consolation bracket. They were scheduled to play a third game Thursday night after press time.