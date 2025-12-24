Apopka girls soccer take 3-game win streak into new year 

The Apopka Blue Darters girls soccer team heads into the winter break riding a three-game winning streak, improving to 6-5 on the season after a 5-2 win over the Edgewater Eagles on Dec. 17.

Nevaeh Nguyen dribbles past defenders up the pitch

Senior Robyn Pickard took over in the second half, completing her hat trick with her third goal of the night to put the match away. Two of Pickard’s goals came off assists from junior Jillian Kurz, who also added her fourth goal of the season. Junior Hayley Perrone capped the scoring with her first goal of the year as Apopka’s attack overwhelmed Edgewater late.

The Blue Darters entered the matchup with momentum following an 8-0, mercy-rule victory over the Wekiva Mustangs on Dec. 15. Apopka’s senior attacking trio of Navaeh Nguyen, Pickard and Ariana Obregon combined for seven goals in that win, with Nguyen recording a hat trick.

Pickard and Nguyen have been the driving force up front all season, leading the team with 11 and eight goals, respectively.

Vinnie Cammarano Robyn Pickard boots the corner kick into the box

Apopka’s winning streak began Dec. 11 in a tight 3-2 victory over the Lyman Greyhounds. Pickard scored twice, including the game-winner, while Nguyen added a goal and an assist.

Obregon played a key role in the buildup, recording two assists as the Blue Darters clawed their way through a back-and-forth contest.

While the offense has carried much of the spotlight, Apopka’s defense and goalkeeping have remained steady. Senior goalkeeper Nicole Garcia has put together an impressive season, averaging nearly seven saves per game and providing stability in the back.

Kurz, Obregon and Sydney Chandler have also been big playmakers in the attack, each tallying five assists on the season as the Blue Darters continue to generate chances from multiple spots on the field.

Sydney Chandler looks to make a pass up field

Apopka will return from the break with three regular season matches remaining before district tournament play. The Blue Darters host the Hagerty Huskies on Jan. 7, followed by a home matchup against the Timber Creek Wolves on Jan. 13. They close the regular season on the road against Oviedo on Jan. 15, looking to carry their late-season momentum into the postseason.