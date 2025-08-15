Apopka hires Garland as new head baseball coach

Apopka High School announced Thursday that Scott Garland is the school’s new head baseball coach.

Athletic director Aaron Crawford confirmed the news to The Apopka Chief in a text message.

“We are excited to bring Scott to head the baseball program,” Crawford said. “He had a great deal of experience and is going to be an asset to the team and the community.”

Garland, who emerged from a pool of five finalists, comes to Apopka from Olympia High School, where he was an assistant coach. He also coaches for the FCSL Winter Garden Squeeze travel team, according to his X page.

Olympia finished the 2025 season 11-18, but the Titans won the Class 7A District 5 title before losing to Venice in the state playoffs.

Apopka is coming off a 14-10 season in which the Blue Darters finished fourth in Class 7A District 4. Their season ended with a 5-4 loss to Lake Brantley in the district tournament semifinals.

In June, former head coach Bobby Brewer announced he was stepping down as head coach, citing a loss of joy. He compiled a 91-48 record, including a 2022 regional semifinal appearance and three district championship game appearances, over six seasons.

Within days of his resignation, Ocoee High School announced that Brewer had accepted its head coaching job.