Apopka football game postponed

Last week’s Apopka football game at Cocoa High School was postponed until Monday, Nov. 3, due to inclement weather. The game against Cocoa, currently ranked No. 54 in the state, will now be Apopka’s final game of the season, coming just four days after the Blue Darters face Wekiva.

After making the playoffs for 25 consecutive seasons, the Blue Darters have an overhauled roster as head coach Marcus Neeson leads a rebuild. They sit at 1-5 with four games left to play. Their win percentage has them ranked 55 out of 66 teams in Florida’s Division 7A, but with strength of schedule- MaxPreps has them 26th in the power rankings.

Apopka will remain on the road for a game against the Osceola Kowboys (5-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, at Osceola High School.