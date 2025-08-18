Apopka flashes talent in Kickoff Classic loss to Tampa Bay Tech  

The Apopka Blue Darters opened the 2025 season under new head coach Marcus Neeson on Friday night with a 44–10 loss to Tampa Bay Tech in the annual Kickoff Classic at Roger Williams Field.

While the score tilted heavily toward the Titans, the exhibition matchup offered glimpses of promise for a young Apopka squad looking to rebuild after one of the program’s most difficult seasons in two decades. As a preseason game, the result will not count against Apopka’s record.

Tampa Bay Tech, ranked 23rd in Florida by MaxPreps after a 9–3 campaign last year, relied on star running back Javari Burnett, who delivered a punishing performance. Burnett broke free for a 29-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and later added a three-yard score in the fourth, finishing with 109 rushing yards on 12 carries. He showed consistent ability to break tackles and gain yards after contact.

Quarterback Nate Richardson complemented the ground attack, tossing two touchdown passes — including a perfectly placed jump ball in the corner of the end zone to Ed Gwinn in the second quarter.

Despite Tampa Bay’s firepower, Apopka still showed life in spurts. Senior quarterback Cody Owens, a Windemere transfer, led the Blue Darters to their lone touchdown in the second quarter with a four-yard strike to Nyzier Collington, who finished with six catches for 37 yards.

Owens also displayed composure under pressure, completing 8 of 13 passes for 37 yards and one touchdown while adding 18 yards on the ground before exiting at halftime. Although he was forced out of the pocket on the majority of his passes, he was able to make the most of it with some on-the-run completions.

Collington, who impressed coaches during pregame warmups with his speed and reliable hands, validated the hype with steady production as Apopka’s go-to target.

The Blue Darters’ other points came on the leg of kicker Jacobo Erazo, who drilled a 24-yard field goal after a promising second-quarter drive stalled deep in Titans territory. Neeson praised the special teams execution afterward, calling Erazo’s kick a bright spot for the offense.

Still, Tampa Bay’s defensive front was the difference throughout the night. The Titans racked up six sacks, consistently collapsing the pocket and disrupting Apopka’s timing. By game’s end, Apopka had managed just 86 rushing yards and 95 passing yards, punting five times and struggling to sustain momentum.

Dana O'Connor Marcus Neeson on the sideline

Neeson, who took over the program this offseason after the Blue Darters’ 4–6 campaign in 2024, said he expected growing pains with such an inexperienced roster.

“We put two solid drives together moving the ball, got stopped short late for a field goal attempt, and our kicker did an amazing job getting it through the uprights,” Neeson said. “Our running backs are tough but young, QBs are solid and still need to polish things on offense, but we’ll get there. Offensively, I’ve got one guy who started in varsity last year, so there are going to be growing pains — it was expected tonight, so I’m not mad at the guys. I told them you just got to work, come ready Monday to work and get better.”

Neeson also emphasized a need for consistency.

“We have to be able to keep the momentum when we have it,” he said. “We can’t give it away and take our 1st-and-10 after a 40-yard gain, to nothing and backing up on the field.”

Apopka’s defense, historically the backbone of its success, bent early against Burnett and the Titans’ rushing attack but settled in during stretches, forcing two Tampa Bay punts and benefiting from 65 yards of Titan penalties. The defensive backs had poise, forcing 11 incompletions. The defensive line, coached by Matt Anderson, showed flashes of the physicality Neeson hopes to build upon as the season progresses.

For Tampa Bay, the exhibition further confirmed its status as a state contender. In addition to Burnett’s dominance, kicker Jakob Tramel nailed a 50-yard field goal in the third quarter, while freshman quarterback MT Conway connected with Raycel Morejon on a 32-yard touchdown strike in the fourth to cap the scoring.

For Apopka, the night wasn’t about the scoreboard as much as the chance to turn the page. After reaching three state championship games between 2019 and 2022, the Blue Darters suffered their first losing season in 20 years last fall and saw a wave of transfers leave the program.

With Neeson now at the helm, the focus is on building back from the ground up. Apopka will open the regular season next week against Ocoee, beginning a challenging schedule that includes several state-ranked opponents.