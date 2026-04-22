Apopka flag football season ends in district semifinal

Less than 24 hours after pulling off a hard-fought upset, the Apopka flag football team saw its postseason run come to an end Tuesday night at Seminole with a 25-0 loss in a district semifinal matchup.

Vinnie Cammarano Apopka Blue Darters flag football huddle up before before their district semifinal battle with Seminole

Facing a Seminole team that entered at 10-1, Apopka (5-8) battled early and created multiple opportunities, but turnovers and pressure from Seminole’s defense ultimately swung the game.

Head coach Tanisha Wilson said the moment and circumstances played a role.

“Ultimately, I think it was the pressure of the game. We’ve had a rough season, so sometimes not being able to bounce back from things, it gets to you,” Wilson said. “My leaders started slow, and when they stepped up in the third and fourth quarter, it was too late.”

Quarterbacks Anabelle Martin and Mikayla Wiggins hustle off the field after the coin toss

Apopka entered the game with momentum after defeating Lake Mary, 6-0, in a quarterfinal game Monday night. In that win, Mikayla Wiggins connected with Berkley Shapiro for the lone touchdown, while Lexie McLean recorded three late sacks to seal the upset.

But against Seminole, the margin for error was much smaller.

The Seminoles opened the game by moving the ball effectively, picking up an early first down and driving into Apopka territory before the Blue Darters’ defense forced a stop on fourth down near midfield.

Apopka looked to capitalize, converting a short-yardage situation with Wiggins’ legs, but the drive stalled when Seminole’s Narelis Dealba intercepted a pass — the first of several crucial turnovers.

Seminole threatened again on its next possession, but Apopka’s defense responded with pressure, including a key sack from McLean that forced a punt.

After another interception by Dealba late in the first quarter, Seminole took over deep in Apopka territory and eventually broke through. On fourth down near the goal line, the Seminoles executed a misdirection play that left Dealba uncovered in the flat for a touchdown, giving Seminole a 6-0 lead.

Apopka’s defense continued to show resilience.

With Seminole driving again inside the 5-yard line, Elyse Pringle came up with a crucial interception in the end zone to prevent another score and keep the game within reach.

Lexie McLean gets to the quarterback right after she releases the ball

A deep pass attempt intended for Wiggins was intercepted by Dealba, and another drive stalled despite a 14-yard scramble from Wiggins and a penalty that briefly moved Apopka into Seminole territory.

Even through all the offensive miscues, Seminole only had a six-point lead heading into the half.

After Apopka punted to start the third quarter, Seminole capitalized on a broken play.

A long snap and subsequent penalty pushed the Seminoles back into a third-and-41. In a shocking play, Jahliyah Tennon caught a short pass over the middle, then broke free from multiple defenders and raced down the sideline for a long touchdown. The score extended Seminole’s lead to 12-0.

Apopka attempted to respond behind quarterback Anabelle Martin, who helped move the ball into Seminole territory, including a contested leaping catch by Wiggins.

Vinnie Cammarano Elyse Pringle jumps in front of the Seminole receiver to intercept a pass in the end zone

However, another turnover proved costly.

A pass downfield was intercepted by Seminole’s Miyauna Ross, who returned it for a touchdown, pushing the lead to 18-0 and shifting full momentum to the home side.

Seminole added another score in the fourth quarter to make it 25-0.

Apopka’s final push came late, as Martin connected with Shapiro on back-to-back 20-yard completions to move the Blue Darters near the red zone. But Seminole’s defense held firm, preserving the shutout.

Dealba and Ross were the engine for Seminole, combining for multiple touchdowns and four interceptions as the Seminoles controlled the game on both sides of the ball.

“We saw some things we were able to adjust to earlier in the season, but tonight the speed of their rushers put a lot of pressure on our quarterbacks,” Wilson said. “It slowed their decision-making down. In the end, we got close a few times, but we just couldn’t punch it in.”

Vinnie Cammarano Mikayla Wiggins swats the ball away from a Seminole wide receiver

Despite the loss, Wilson emphasized the growth of a young Apopka team.

“This is a very talented group of girls,” she said. “This was our rebuild year — I graduated 15 seniors last year, so a lot of these girls, this is their first time playing varsity. I threw them into the fire, and they had to grow very fast.”

She believes that experience will pay off moving forward.

“I think after they’ve seen how it can go and not liking the outcome, they’re going to come back hungry,” Wilson said. “They’ll be ready to continue to develop and get better.”