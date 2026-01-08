Apopka falls to Evans in first round of Metro West Tournament 

The Apopka boys basketball team hit the road to Evans Tuesday night for the first game of the new year and Game 1 of the Metro West In-Season Tournament. The Blue Darters (8-7) were given the seventh seed and lost 42-37 to the two seed Trojans (12-4).

Evans set the tone immediately, scoring on its first two possessions with an inside finish followed by a perimeter bucket. Apopka answered through Jarquavion McClain, who pulled up confidently from the elbow to get the Blue Darters on the board. From there, the opening quarter settled into a physical, half-court battle, with both teams working deep into the non-existent shot clock on nearly every possession.

Vinnie Cammarano Trent Jean one hands the high pass

“We knew coming in it was going to be a grind,” Apopka coach Scott Williams said. “They’re really hard to score on, and we have to recognize when we’re being passive because that hurts us.”

Midway through the first, McClain drove and kicked to Rafi Betancourt, who buried a corner 3 to tie the game. Evans responded with a strong layup, but Apopka stayed active on the offensive glass, fighting for two boards to convert second-chance points. Jean traded pull-up jumpers with a Trojan guard, but Evans closed the quarter with a buzzer-beating putback to take a 13-9 lead.

Jaden Andino opened the second quarter with a corner 3 for Apopka, but offense became harder to find as both defenses tightened. Stoppages were limited, and the pace quickened as each possession carried more pressure. Evans connected on another 3 with just over three minutes remaining, then earned the first trip to the free-throw line, extending the lead to 21-12.

Apopka broke the drought late, but Evans beat the trapping defense to take a 23-14 advantage into halftime.

Zee Davis sparked Apopka to start the third quarter, opening with a baseline jumper before drilling a wing 3 to cut the deficit to four. Evans answered inside, but Apopka continued to chip away. Alex Congdon stepped into a 3 after the ball swung around the perimeter, then followed with a putback through contact.

Vinnie Cammarano Jarquavion McClain finds a lane into the paint

Evans regained control at the free-throw line and began to lock in defensively, forcing long possessions and empty trips. After Jean and Xavier Bell each knocked down late free throws, Evans raced the length of the floor and scored in three seconds for another buzzer-beater, taking a 35-27 lead into the fourth.

Evans opened the final period with a midrange jumper, but Noah Ferrer answered with a 3 – his first points of the night – to keep Apopka within reach. The Trojans pushed the lead to 39-30 before both teams went cold. Zee Davis broke the drought with a corner 3 to bring it back to two possessions.

After an Evans layup through contact, McClain answered with a floating shot in the paint, then finished a fast break to cut it to four with just over two minutes remaining. Apopka had two chances in transition to make it a one-possession game but couldn’t convert. Forced to foul, the Blue Darters entered a free-throw battle they couldn’t win as Evans closed it out.

Alex Congdon continues the Blue Darters second half surge with a 3

Apopka struggled to force turnovers at its usual rate, and Davis and McClain combined for nearly half of the team’s points, each finishing with eight while contributing on the boards.

“We gave great effort once again,” Williams said. “On nights we don’t shoot it great, we’ve got to find other answers. We left too many points at the free-throw line and at the rim. If we handle our business there, none of it matters. But I’m really proud of our guys.”

Apopka will remain on the road and face Wekiva in the consolation bracket at 6 p.m. Thursday, a rematch after Wekiva took the first meeting 56-40.