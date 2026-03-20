Apopka Commission approves early voting dates for mayoral runoff

The Apopka City Commission on Wednesday approved early voting dates and times ahead of the April 14 mayoral runoff election.

The runoff features a race between County Commissioner Christine Moore and City Commissioner Nick Nesta, both of whom defeated incumbent mayor Bryan Nelson on March 10. Voters may cast their ballots from April 6 through April 12 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office and the Apopka Community Center. Apopka residents may request mail-in ballots until April 2.

City clerk Susan Bone also presented the City Commission the option of holding the early voting period from April 10 to April 12 only, estimating that it would save the city $10,900.

During the action item’s public comment period, however, a few attendees suggested only having a weekend for early voting would give Moore an advantage over Nesta due to her collaborative agreement with Nelson. Others expressed more practical advantages of a weeklong early voting period.

“We need to have our council elected by the majority of the people,” said Dr. Phyllis Olmstead, Orange County Soil and Water Conservation Commission Seat 3. “Also, we need to have more time choices for people who are working, and they work on different days.”

Ultimately, Nesta motioned for the weeklong option, with Commission Alexander Smith seconding.

Nesta received 3,365 total votes for mayor on March 10, representing 41.62% of all votes in the 2026 mayoral race. Moore placed second with 2,574 votes, giving her a percentage of 31.83%.

Both candidates are vying for Nelson’s 2,147 voters to get to 50% in the runoff, although most observers expect a lower turnout.

“Runoffs typically are going to be much less [attended], so you’re probably talking 10% or 12%,” Aubrey Jewett, an associate professor at the University of Central Florida, told The Apopka Chief on election night. “That means that both the candidates in the runoff will need to do their best to mobilize their core supporters.”

Jewett estimated that 4,000 citizens would vote in the runoff election, meaning candidates should strive to bring over 2,000 voters each to the polls.

“If you could churn out 2,500 voters, you probably have an excellent chance of winning,” Jewett said.

Last week, Nelson and Moore announced a collaborative agreement to help Moore defeat Nesta in the runoff.

“I love this city, my lifelong home, and want to contribute any way I can to keep it on the right path,” Nelson said in a statement.

Although Nelson stopped short of endorsing Moore, Nesta posted a statement to his campaign Facebook page on March 14 addressing the collaborative agreement.

“Our campaign is built on residents, not politically motivated deals,” Nesta said. “So does my former opponent’s endorsement change the direction of this campaign? Not at all. If anything, it strengthens our message. The citizens of Apopka have already made it clear they want new leadership and a better path forward.”

Those voting on the April 14 runoff date will have two options: Precinct 1 residents will vote at the Apopka Community Center, while precinct 2 residents will do so at the Northwest Recreation Complex. Both polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters will have the opportunity to hear from both Moore and Nesta from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at the Apopka Involved Voters Mayoral Runoff Forum at Victory Church.

— With reporting from Teresa Sargeant