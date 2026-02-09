Our Sales Department is Open New Year's Day 11:00AM - 4:00PM
Service & Parts Will be Closed January 1st
It's Debate Day! Stream the 2026 Apopka Mayoral Debate. Visit WESH.com to watch the live stream starting at 5:30PMIt's Debate Day! Stream the 2026 Apopka Mayoral Debate. Visit WESH.com to watch the live stream starting at 5:30PM

X

Get Our Weekly Newsletter

Local news delivered right to your inbox

Subscription Form

Become a Member!

The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this work possible.

Apopka City Council adds subdivision to street lighting district

Teresa Sargeant

February 9, 2026 | 12:40 pm
Set as preferred Google News Source
The City Council approved the inclusion of a proposed subdivision into the East Kelly Park Street Lighting District for the purpose of the city's non-ad valorem tax assessment roll for street lighting. File photo
The City Council approved the inclusion of a proposed subdivision into the East Kelly Park Street Lighting District for the purpose of the city's non-ad valorem tax assessment roll for street lighting.

File photo

Key Points

  • The Apopka City Council unanimously expanded the East Kelly Park Street Lighting District to include the Ridgebrook subdivision with 86 single-family lots.
  • Ridgebrook is zoned RSF-1B and located west of Plymouth Sorrento Road between West Ponkan and West Lester Roads in Apopka.
  • Street lighting costs are funded by non-ad valorem assessments based on Duke Energy rates, following a 2020 policy shift from gas tax revenue.

The City Council voted unanimously to expand the East Kelly Park Street Lighting District to include the new Ridgebrook subdivision, adopting a resolution that will add the neighborhood to the city’s non-ad valorem tax assessment roll for street lighting.

By passing the resolution last Wednesday, the council directs the city’s finance director, Blanche Sherman, to certify and transmit it to the Orange County tax collector. The resolution was effective immediately.

The City Council previously approved the Ridgebrook subdivision major development plan under its previous name, Plymouth Harbor. Composed of 86 single-family detached lots, Ridgebrook is located on the west side of Plymouth Sorrento Road between West Ponkan Road and West Lester Road, city planner Amer Hamza told the council.

The property has a future land use of Residential Low Suburban, which allows 3.5 units an acre, while the zoning is RSF-1B (Residential Single-Family Large Lot). Access to the subdivision is from Plymouth Sorrento Road, Hamza said.

There were no questions or discussion from either the council or members of the public.

Hamza said the expansion of the East Kelly Park Street Lighting District ensures that Ridgebrook will be included in the special assessment area responsible for paying for and maintaining streetlights, which are funded through non-ad valorem assessments rather than traditional property taxes.

The city established the East Kelly Park Street Lighting District as a special assessment district in fiscal year 2021-22. This district is comprised of existing subdivisions Bridle Path, Plymouth Sorrento North and Windrose, according to the city’s website.

Starting in 2020, the City Council adopted a policy requiring new developments to pay for their own street lighting. Previously, gas tax revenue funded the street lighting; however, the city shifted costs due to changing transportation priorities and road repair needs.

Charges are based on Duke Energy rates plus administrative fees, according to the city’s website.

Author

  • Teresa Sargeant has been with The Apopka Chief for over 10 years.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Suggested Articles

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments