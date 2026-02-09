Apopka City Council adds subdivision to street lighting district

The City Council voted unanimously to expand the East Kelly Park Street Lighting District to include the new Ridgebrook subdivision, adopting a resolution that will add the neighborhood to the city’s non-ad valorem tax assessment roll for street lighting.

By passing the resolution last Wednesday, the council directs the city’s finance director, Blanche Sherman, to certify and transmit it to the Orange County tax collector. The resolution was effective immediately.

The City Council previously approved the Ridgebrook subdivision major development plan under its previous name, Plymouth Harbor. Composed of 86 single-family detached lots, Ridgebrook is located on the west side of Plymouth Sorrento Road between West Ponkan Road and West Lester Road, city planner Amer Hamza told the council.

The property has a future land use of Residential Low Suburban, which allows 3.5 units an acre, while the zoning is RSF-1B (Residential Single-Family Large Lot). Access to the subdivision is from Plymouth Sorrento Road, Hamza said.

There were no questions or discussion from either the council or members of the public.

Hamza said the expansion of the East Kelly Park Street Lighting District ensures that Ridgebrook will be included in the special assessment area responsible for paying for and maintaining streetlights, which are funded through non-ad valorem assessments rather than traditional property taxes.

The city established the East Kelly Park Street Lighting District as a special assessment district in fiscal year 2021-22. This district is comprised of existing subdivisions Bridle Path, Plymouth Sorrento North and Windrose, according to the city’s website.

Starting in 2020, the City Council adopted a policy requiring new developments to pay for their own street lighting. Previously, gas tax revenue funded the street lighting; however, the city shifted costs due to changing transportation priorities and road repair needs.

Charges are based on Duke Energy rates plus administrative fees, according to the city’s website.