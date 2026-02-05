Apopka City Council approves Freshfields Farm development plan 

The Apopka City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a major development plan and construction site plan for a new Freshfields Farm, proposed as a 17,550 sq. ft. specialty food market on a 5.6-acre vacant parcel at 1819 Armando Borjas Jr. Way.

The triangular, commercial-zoned site is bordered by South Apopka Boulevard and Hiawassee Road near Sam’s Club and Walmart. The layout centers the building amid parking and stormwater facilities, using landscaping and fencing to buffer nearby residents, according to city planner Jean Sanchez.

To minimize neighborhood impact, delivery trucks will use arterial access points rather than local streets. The plan includes a Duke Energy lighting strategy designed to limit light spillover into adjacent subdivisions, Sanchez added.

The Apopka Planning Commission recommended approval in January.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Commissioner Nick Nesta asked about concerns raised by residents regarding truck traffic, light pollution and sidewalks.

“I think it’s a pretty unique product that we haven’t seen recently, so I like that,” he said. “A couple concerns came up from the residents when they had their meeting. I just want to reiterate those and just make sure we’re on the same page there.”

In response, Sanchez said the plan enforces truck loading and circulation to keep heavy vehicles off Armando Borjas Jr. Way, and that lighting will comply with code limits on candlepower — which is the distance light casts away from streetlights — at property lines. Sidewalks will be installed as required for the new development.

“There’s only a certain amount of candles permitted to spill over,” Sanchez said. “For public safety, we do require street lighting, as you know, so that’s also for public safety, but it’s only permitted a certain candle.”

The landscaping plan emphasizes what staff described as a “rural farm aesthetic” consistent with the Freshfields Farm brand, including layers of shade trees, understory trees, shrubs and groundcover with enhanced buffering along residential edges.

Commissioner Diane Velazquez asked whether the landscaping would use Florida-friendly plants.

To answer her question, Anthony Ojukwu of Bowman Consulting, representing the applicant in terms of landscaping, said the plan adheres to city code and that contractors will be responsible for sourcing the plant materials. He said recommendations from the city could be provided to the owner.

“Our job was to design the landscaping to meet code,” Ojukwu said. “Owner and the contractor will be responsible for who they decide to go ahead with providing the landscaping on the site. But if there’s any recommendations that you would like us to provide to the owner, we can add that in as something that we can go with.”

During public comment, Dr. Phyllis Olmstead, supervisor with the Orange Soil and Water Conservation District, praised the plan for preserving and adding trees and encouraged the use of Florida-friendly, low-maintenance groundcovers to reduce water use and mowing, as well as pond plantings that can improve cooling and stormwater absorption.

“I think it’s a wonderful design, but we can always do better in this city with landscaping,” she said.

After closing the public hearing, Mayor Bryan Nelson said he was excited about the project and noted the Freshfields store in South Orlando is known for selling large volumes of produce at competitive prices. The fresh produce and meat market opened its first location in Orlando in 1973 and its second location in Jacksonville in 2013.

“You’ll be happy they came to town and with all the fresh vegetables, because they’ll buy a whole semi-trailer load of strawberries and sell them for half the price of a grocery store, because they’ve got them, you know, they’re ripe and ready to go.”