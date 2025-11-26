Apopka Chief launches inaugural Light the Way Holiday Drive

The Apopka Chief’s new holiday drive, Light the Way, arrived in Apopka Monday, benefiting Loaves & Fishes and Matthew’s Hope.

Baptiste Dentistry for Kids and Baptiste Orthodontics are the title sponsors of the drive and are joined by several other local businesses that are serving as location sponsors.

“We have great relationships in the community from more than 100 years of history, so I think what distinguishes it is our ability as The Apopka Chief — with the help of The Shepherd — to rally the community in a way that’s unlike anybody else in Apopka,” Apopka Chief media advisor and drive organizer Gigi Cohen said.

Cohen said she borrowed the idea of an Apopka holiday drive from the Chief’s sister radio stations in Melbourne and Gainesville.

“They do toy drives every year, and it generates a lot of community interest,” Cohen said. “I thought, ‘Well, we could do something like that in Apopka, but we need more than toys.”

Gigi Cohen Charles Chambers of FASTSIGNS Apopka smiles behind a donation box.

Loaves & Fishes, a Christian nonprofit established in 1984, requests “gifts for low- and no-income neighbors,” including toys, non-perishable food and grocery store gift cards.

“I really feel like all of our donors are miracles from heaven,” Loaves & Fishes director Lory Reeves said during an interview on The Shepherd’s Mike Gilland Show. “They donate and they give so effortlessly of their hard-earned money and their donations.”

Matthew’s Hope, a charity for the homeless named after Matthew 25:35-40, requests children’s toys and gift cards for older children, as well as cold weather clothing and blankets.

“Twenty-five to 30 people die every year in Central Florida from the cold,” Matthew’s Hope president Shelley Bradford said during the same episode of The Mike Gilland Show. “People don’t understand how deep our cold is because of the humidity and the wetness in our air.”

In a statement, Baptiste Dentistry for Kids and Baptiste Orthodontics said they are excited to participate in the effort: “Supporting Light the Way is an absolute honor for our teams at Baptiste Dentistry for Kids and Baptiste Orthodontics. Apopka is our home, and we’re grateful for the chance to help lift up our neighbors through the incredible work of Loaves & Fishes and Matthew’s Hope. Coming together as a community is what the holidays are all about.”

Light the Way spans eight drop-off locations, including the Chief’s office on North Park Avenue. The deadline for donations is Dec. 31.

The full list of drop-off locations, along with more detailed wish lists, is below and online at theapopkachief.com/holiday-drive/.

AEGIS Medical Group:1475 W Orange Blossom Trail

All Transmission World: 1150 E Semoran Boulevard

The Apopka Chief: 400 N Park Avenue

Apopka Florist: 381 E Main Street

Canon Coffee: 74 W 2nd Street

FASTSIGNS: 3030 E Semoran Boulevard

Mullinax Ford: 1551 E Semoran Boulevard

Roadmaster Drivers School: 2580 W Orange Avenue