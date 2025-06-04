Apopka Chamber planning real estate expo

The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce will present its long-term vision for the future of Apopka’s real estate at the 2025 Real Estate Expo.

Chamber CEO Nick Grounds hopes to increase transparency between the community and the chamber regarding real estate development. He says he would like to raise awareness of Apopka’s rising cost of living and population growth.

“Within five years or sooner, we’re going to be a town of 100,000 people,” Grounds said.

To share accommodation plans for Apopka’s upcoming residents, six guest speakers will join vendors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jun. 18, at the Fran Carlton Recreation Center. Benge Development Corporation President Tony Benge will speak on the future of Apopka’s commercial development, while Sundial Real Estate founder Nicole Van Treese will explain investments. Joseph Beninati will discuss the Wyld Oaks development in northwest Apopka.

After attending Middlebury College in Vermont, Beninati says he “was naturally drawn to real estate because I saw the potential to transform underutilized land into thriving developments that create a lasting impact for the community.” Now, he has founded Wyld Oaks, which at 215 acres “is set to be one of the largest master-planned communities in Central Florida, integrating residential, commercial, healthcare, and recreational spaces in a walkable and future-forward environment.”

According to wyldoaks.com, Wyld Oaks’ development plan includes 200,000 square feet of retail, two hotel sites, a medical campus of approximately three acres, and around 4,000 residential units.

“I’m excited to share the development plan for Wyld Oaks, including updates about several new co-creators,” Beninati said. “My vision for the future of real estate development in Apopka is one where Wyld Oaks serves as a blueprint for sustainable, community-focused growth that attracts investment, creates jobs, and positions Apopka as a vibrant destination that benefits generations to come.”

Beninati sees his partnership with the chamber as crucial to the development of Wyld Oaks.

“The opportunities to connect with the business community at events like the Real Estate Expo have been vital to establishing this new economic center that will serve the booming growth in Apopka,” Beninati said. “The chamber understands and shares our vision for Wyld Oaks as a catalyst for the region’s continued growth, and we’re looking forward to more opportunities to collaborate.”

Admission to the Expo is free and open to the public. Chamber members may register for a vendor table for $100, while non-members may do so for $150. To register, visit the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce website.