Apopka boys fall to East Ridge but make regional playoffs 

Apopka was awarded great fortune Monday afternoon.

The team gathered to watch the FHSAA Selection Show, and erupted as their name appeared earning a spot in the regional tournament as the No. 5 seed and will now travel to face a familiar rival in Lake Brantley on Saturday night — a team the Blue Darters have already defeated this season.

The Blue Darters went 15-10 during regular season, including 3-0 in district play, but their status hung in doubt after a district semifinal loss to East Ridge last Thursday. They made the playoffs due to their power ranking in the FHSAA system, taking down formidable opponents like Eustis (18-6), and Lake Brantley (15-12), which are both now district champions.

The Blue Darter defense only allows 43 points per game, while they average 50 on offense so far this season.

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darters point guard Trent Jean letting the play develop

Apopka narrowly lost its Class 7A District 3 semifinal matchup to East Ridge (14-10), 45-44, after delivering a battle worthy of the postseason stage and falling in the final minute.

The opening half set the tone for a defensive chess match, with neither team able to pull away for an extended run. Apopka found its edge from beyond the arc, knocking down six 3-pointers in the first two quarters to keep the Knights at bay. Jaden Andino provided a spark off the bench in the second quarter, drilling two triples that helped the Blue Darters take a 24-19 lead into halftime.

While Apopka relied on perimeter shooting in the first half, East Ridge flipped the momentum coming out of the locker room. The Knights began finding rhythm from long range and attacking the basket with more purpose in the third quarter. Their improved ball movement and shot selection allowed them to erase the Darters’ lead and even the score at 35 heading into the fourth.

East Ridge carried that momentum into the final frame, controlling tempo and holding Apopka scoreless for much of the quarter. Two 3-pointers from the Knights’ point guard pushed East Ridge in front and gave them a six-point cushion with just over a minute remaining.

Noah Ferrer dribbles up the court with space to work with

With their season hanging in the balance, the Blue Darters turned to their seniors.

With 1:10 to play, Noah Ferrer shook his defender along the baseline and buried a difficult falling fadeaway jumper to cut the deficit. Moments later, Apopka’s relentless full-court pressure paid off.

The Darters forced a turnover, and Ferrer scooped up the loose ball before finding Rafi Betancourt waiting in the corner. Betancourt calmly drilled a 3-pointer that electrified the crowd and pulled Apopka within one, 45-44, with 40 seconds remaining.

The building erupted as East Ridge struggled to inbound the ball under heavy pressure. Chaos followed. The Knights barely got the ball in, and it was knocked loose almost immediately. Apopka recovered but missed a point-blank opportunity inside. The ball bounced wildly from player to player before East Ridge managed to call a timeout while trapped in the corner with 18 seconds left.

Apopka’s defense continued to suffocate the Knights after the timeout. On the ensuing inbound, the Darters forced a traveling violation with 11 seconds remaining, giving themselves a final chance to steal the game.

Vinnie Cammarano Noah Ferrer sinks the clutch fadeaway basket, falling to the floor.

Down one, Apopka held for the last shot. A scramble after a missed attempt led to a jump ball, and the possession arrow favored the Blue Darters with just 1.8 seconds on the clock. On the inbound, Betancourt found Ferrer in the corner with defenders draped on him, shooting a fadeaway 3 at the buzzer. The shot was on target but bounced out, sealing the one-point loss.

Head coach Scott Williams praised his team’s execution and effort afterward, even in disappointment.

“We did everything right except make open shots,” Williams said. “I told them after the game I felt like we played well and after a close examination of the stats, I continue to firmly believe that. East Ridge played a magnificent game, shot the lights out and unfortunately, we fell one shot short.”

Despite the defeat, Apopka’s scoring was balanced throughout the night. Ferrer led the way with nine points, while Zee Davis added seven. Betancourt, Andino, and Trent Jean each finished with six points in a collective effort.

Williams expressed confidence that his group is built for the postseason.

“Given the same opportunity next weekend, if we are fortunate with the same level of open shots, we’re gonna win a first round playoff game on the road,” he said.