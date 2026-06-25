Apopka basketball builds chemistry at Team Camp

Competing against some of Florida’s top programs at the Buffalo Team Camp hosted by The Villages High School, Apopka faced a challenging weekend against quality competition while continuing to develop a roster tasked with replacing several key contributors from last season.

Xavier Freeman attacks a loose ball to get a fastbreak opportunity.

“Just from an experienced standpoint, we have so many guys that are having to inherit more responsibilities, more roles,” Williams said. “Some of that is a physical thing. Some of it’s an emotional and mental thing. So there’s the natural ups and downs that come with the learning curve.”

The FHSAA-certified showcase featured 60 varsity programs and attracted college coaches and scouts from NCAA programs. For Apopka, the weekend became less about wins and losses and more about identifying what the next version of Blue Darter basketball can become.

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The Darters opened the event with a competitive 67-60 loss to Pine Ridge before dropping games against Trinity Catholic and South Marion. Their final contest came Saturday afternoon against Windermere.

The game turned into a defensive battle early, with Apopka trailing just 7-4 after the opening quarter. Windermere gradually extended its lead as turnovers and missed opportunities prevented the Darters from finding an offensive rhythm.

Jaden Andino takes the ball past halfcourt as a play develops.

Quez Evariste helped halt an early run with a tough finish in the paint, while Noah Pratt scored on consecutive drives to cut into the deficit. Apopka’s defense responded by holding Windermere scoreless for an extended stretch before halftime.

The Wolverines eventually created separation in the second half, but the Darters continued to battle. Amar’e Wilson connected on a pull-up jumper and later finished the game with a spinning midrange shot, while Evariste knocked down an open three-pointer in the fourth quarter. Kevin Capers also provided points off the bench with an aggressive drive to the basket.

While the results didn’t fall in their favor, Williams saw valuable lessons throughout the weekend.

Noah Pratt tries to dribble past a defender.

“I think this group has a tremendously high ceiling,” Williams said. “And I think we’re going to end up being really good. Right now, the inconsistencies that come with learning and growing in games are getting exposed.”

Those inconsistencies are understandable for a roster that features players stepping into larger roles. Juniors Amar’e Wilson, Xavier Freeman and Evariste are among the players expected to shoulder increased responsibilities, while returning seniors such as Jaden Andino, Alex Congdon, Joab Angervil and Noah Pratt will be counted on to provide leadership and stability after varying minutes last season.

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Scott Williams calls out an offensive play.

Williams said the summer schedule is designed to expose weaknesses against strong competition.

“A good five-minute stretch then is backed up with a very bad five-minute stretch, and you can’t be successful against good teams,” Williams said. “But that’s who we play in the summer. The scoreboard will reflect your inconsistency, and that’s kind of what’s happening for us.”

Despite the challenges, Williams remains confident in the group he is building.

“I love our guys and I think it’s the right group of guys,” Williams said. “I think they really care about each other. They care about wanting to get better. We know there is a journey ahead, but it’s a good group and I’m excited to do it with them.”

Gio Lubin sinks a free throw.

As Apopka continues through the summer, the focus remains on growth rather than immediate results. The lessons learned against some of Florida’s top competition may not show up in June’s win column, but Williams believes they will pay dividends when basketball season arrives this winter.