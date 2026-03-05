Apopka baseball no-hits Wekiva

The Apopka Blue Darters wasted no time asserting control Wednesday night against the Wekiva Mustangs, cruising to a 17-0 win in four innings in a Metro West Tournament game decided by the mercy rule.

Aiden Rieli slides home in the second inning after keeping his hit streak alive against Wekiva

Behind a no-hitter from JD Edge and a relentless offensive attack, Apopka (7-4), extended its win streak to seven and advanced to the Metro West Tournament final scheduled for Friday night.

“What it really comes down to is we’ve been pitching great,” head coach Scott Garland said. “Every time I talk about one of our wins, it comes down to the fact that we’re throwing strikes and doing what we need to do on the mound. Offensively, we’ve done just enough. Tonight was obviously a little different, we hit the ball around the park quite a bit.”

Edge set the tone on the mound, striking out the first two batters he faced before inducing a groundout to end the top half of the first. The Mustangs (1-9) never found an answer for Edge’s command or Apopka’s aggressive baserunning.

JD Edge whips in the pitch against Wekiva

Apopka struck quickly in the bottom of the first against Wekiva starter Alex Mancebo. Leadoff hitter Aiden Rieli singled past shortstop to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Nico Posluszny followed with a deep fly ball to left that was dropped, moving him and Rieli into scoring position.

Ty Livingston drove in the game’s first two runs with a single over second base. Jez Hamrick was then hit by a pitch, and Livingston stole home to make it 3-0. Tyler Spaid added a single through the left side, and Cameron Pennock brought in Hamrick with a groundout. A wild pitch allowed Spaid to score before the inning ended, giving Apopka a 5-0 advantage.

Wekiva turned to sophomore Jordan Bowen in relief in the bottom of the second, but the Blue Darters’ momentum continued.

Rieli again sparked the offense with a base hit into shallow left-center and a stolen base. He would score on a two-base error.

Wekiva pitcher Jordan Bowen eyes the Blue Darter batter Andy Diaz

JD Edge winds up to pitch against Wekiva in the fourth inning

Hamrick drew a walk and stole second, Spaid was hit by a pitch, and Pennock lined a single to left to drive in Hamrick. Collin Van Fleet followed with a missile through the left side, scoring both Pennock and Spaid to extend the lead to 9-0.

Apopka’s defense and pitching remained just as sharp. Edge struck out two more batters in the third inning and forced another popout, keeping the Mustangs hitless.

Wekiva’s Bowen held Apopka scoreless in the bottom of the third, but the game remained under Blue Darter control.

In the top of the fourth, Brady Reinert reached base after being hit by a pitch. Jorge Santiago made a tough catch in foul territory to retire the next batter. Edge then picked off the runner at first base before inducing a groundout to end the inning, preserving the no-hitter.

Vinnie Cammarano Anthony Raymond rips a double to left-center field in his first plate appearance in the fourth inning

The bottom of the fourth provided the final and most decisive blow — and it came from the bench.

Anthony Raymond, hitting for Hamrick, opened the inning with a double up the middle, and Easton DeClue followed with a single to center. After a popout, Raymond scored on a wild pitch. Edge, Bryce Doss and Logan Page each delivered RBI hits to make it 13-0.

Raymond then came back to the plate for the second time in the inning and delivered the game-ending swing — a booming grand slam to left field that lit up the stadium and sealed the 17-0 mercy-rule victory.

Edge finished with four innings of no-hit ball on five strikeouts.

Apopka collected 12 hits in the game. Livingston, Pennock and Van Fleet each finished with two RBIs, while Rieli went 2-for-2 with two runs scored to keep his hitting streak intact.

Anthony Raymond points to the sky as he rounds the bases on his game-ending grand slam to left over Wekiva

Garland said Rieli’s role at the top of the lineup has become central to the team’s identity.

“I told him when we started this season that this team follows him, and whatever he’s doing, the offense follows,” Garland said. “For seven games, he’s gotten a hit, and for seven games, we’ve won. He’s literally a leadoff guy. If he gets out there and hits the baseball, then the rest of the team is going to follow.”

The win continued a strong stretch for Apopka, which is coming off a 3-1 district victory over Ocoee earlier in the week that featured a home run from Spaid and strong pitching from Page, Easton DeClue and Raymond.

The Blue Darters will play in the Metro West Tournament final at 7 p.m. Friday at home.

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darters and Mustangs show sportsmanship with a shake of hands at the end of the game