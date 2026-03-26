Apopka baseball grabs 4-game win streak on senior night

After falling in the first two spring tournament games last week, the Apopka baseball team bounced back with 31 runs in two games. Two more wins this week grew into a four-game win streak, capped off with a senior night victory against Poinciana on Wednesday.

Vinnie Cammarano Apopka baseball seniors pose with their memorial plaques on senior night

Apopka celebrated its senior class in dominant fashion, winning 8-2 while honoring 11 seniors in a game that reflected the program’s heart and the team’s chemistry.

Ty Livingston shows love to the crowd after his triple on senior night

During pregame festivities, the Blue Darters recognized Jez Hamrick, Tyler Spaid, Ty Livingston, Camron Pennock, Nico Posluszny, Anthony Raymond, Bryce Doss, JD Edge, Chance Saunders, Logan Page and Andy Diaz — a group that has grown together and helped shape the program.

Coach Scott Garland emphasized how much these seniors have meant in his first year at Apopka.

“This senior class means a lot to me. My son grew up with these guys. So I’ve coached them on various teams in Apopka or coached against them. Some of them are friends with my kids. It’s been a pleasure to be around them and have a small part in their high school careers.”

The seniors got a chance to play catch with their family and receive the ceremonial first pitch from their mothers. They also collected dirt from their positions in memory of their time at J. Barnes Field.

Apopka then got down to business, collecting 10 hits while limiting Poinciana to just one, controlling the game from the start behind a balanced effort at the plate and on the mound.

Senior Logan Page got the start and recorded the first out before Pennock came on and punched out the next two batters to quickly shut down the opening frame. In the bottom of the inning, the Blue Darters jumped ahead after a Collin Van Fleet single and aggressive base running from courtesy runner Chance Saunders, who swiped both second and third before scoring on a Spaid ground ball.

Chance Saunders steals and slides into second base

Spaid and Hamrick then executed a double steal to keep the pressure on before Livingston delivered one of the biggest swings of the night — a deep drive to right field that cleared the outfielder and rolled to the wall for a two-run triple and a 3-0 Apopka lead.

On the mound, Pennock set the tone striking out the side in the second inning and following it up with another dominant third, including two strikeouts on just three pitches. His command kept Poinciana off balance and allowed Apopka’s defense to stay in rhythm.

Pennock helped his own cause in the third, reaching base and later scoring on a sacrifice fly from Spaid. Livingston then came through again with another extra-base hit, driving in a run to extend the lead to 5-0 and continuing his standout senior night performance.

Camron Pennock pitches 7 strikeouts in 2.2 innings against Poinciana on senior night

Anthony Raymond took over in the fourth and delivered a scoreless inning to preserve the shutout. In the bottom of the frame, Apopka added more insurance as Raymond and Bryce Doss reached base before Posluszny ripped a hard-hit ball into left field, driving in both runners to push the lead to 7-0.

Poinciana broke through in the fifth following an error and a walk, but Apopka answered immediately. Hamrick doubled to open the inning, and Livingston capped off his big night with another RBI hit — finishing with three hits, four RBIs and six total bases in a performance that set the tone for the offense.

Hamrick and Saunders each recorded a hit and scored twice, while combining for five stolen bases as Apopka stayed aggressive on the basepaths throughout the game.

On the mound, the Blue Darters used multiple arms to close things out. Easton Declue recorded two strikeouts late, and Posluszny finished the game on the mound with a strikeout to seal the 8-2 win and cap off the night.

For Hamrick, the night was about more than just the result.

Jez Hamrick is introduced in the starting lineup and runs out to lift his little brother for his special senior night entrance

“Apopka baseball means not just to win but to enjoy the game,” he said. “I write something on my wrist tape every game, and today it’s ‘enjoy the moment.’ It’s been fun to represent Apopka, but it’s been the greatest hanging out playing with my friends. I’ve known most of them since I was 5, and Coach Scott [Garland] — who was my first coach and now my last — it just means a lot to be here.”

During the win streak, Apopka found their groove at the plate. Garland mentioned how the bats have been able to catch fire.

“The bats have heated up because these guys have bought into our approach. They’ve seen success and it makes them thrive for more. We are also doing a much better job at situational hitting and being team hitters.”

On Tuesday, Apopka used timely hitting and a strong performance on the mound to secure a 4-0 win over Olympia in a balanced effort on both sides of the ball.

Senior Tyler Spaid rips a 2 RBI shot into center field against Olympia

The Blue Darters threatened early in the first inning, loading the bases after Van Fleet was hit by a pitch, Spaid walked and Hamrick lined a single to left. However, Olympia escaped the jam with a popout in foul territory to keep the game scoreless.

Hamrick settled in quickly on the mound. After allowing two singles and a stolen base to open the bottom of the first, he worked out of trouble with a key double play and a strikeout to end the inning.

Apopka broke through in the second. Posluszny led off with a double into the left-center gap and moved to third on a wild pitch. Doss followed with a deep fly ball to center, allowing Posluszny to tag and score for a 1-0 lead.

Senior Nico Posluszny makes a great throw on the run to first base against Olympia

The Blue Darters added insurance in the fifth with their most productive inning. Edge and Aiden Rieli opened with walks before Livingston singled to load the bases. A wild pitch brought in Edge, and after another walk reloaded the bases, Spaid delivered a line-drive single to left, driving in two more runs to extend the lead to 4-0.

On the mound, Hamrick kept Olympia off balance through five innings, working around scattered hits. Spaid took over in the sixth and closed the door, retiring all six batters he faced to finish the combined shutout.

Apopka is coming up on the end of the regular season, and Garland understands whats ahead for his surging Blue Darters.

Senior Bryce Doss rips a sacrifice fly out to deep center to score a runner

“We have the toughest part of our schedule ahead. This is the right time for our team to heat up. I’m excited to see where these seniors take us. Should be an exciting few weeks ahead for the Blue Darters!”

Apopka takes a trip to Palm Harbor to battle the Palm Harbor University Hurricanes (8-6) on Saturday afternoon. They then look for revenge at home, 7 p.m. on Wednesday night against Lake Minneola, who they lost to in their third game of the season.

More Senior Night photos to come below!