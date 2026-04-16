Apopka baseball falls in district semifinal, 8-4

Apopka’s season came to an abrupt end Wednesday night, as the Blue Darters fell to Lake Mary, 8-4, in a district semifinal matchup at West Orange High School.

Despite a late push, Apopka struggled to generate consistent offense against one of the area’s top pitchers, Elijah Dyer, while Lake Mary capitalized early to build a lead the Darters could not overcome.

Aiden Rieli makes a grab at shortstop on a fly ball

“The other pitcher was fantastic,” head coach Garland said. “One of the best lefties around, and he just dominated us from the start.”

Lake Mary wasted no time setting the tone in the first inning.

After starting pitcher Camron Pennock issued back-to-back walks to open the game, the Rams took advantage, delivering an RBI single to grab a 1-0 lead. Pennock settled in after the early trouble, striking out two batters and getting a flyout to limit further damage.

Apopka’s offense, however, was unable to respond, going down in order in the bottom half.

Pennock found his rhythm in the second, striking out the first two batters before inducing a lineout to second baseman Aiden Rieli to keep the deficit at one. In the bottom of the frame, the Darters missed a scoring opportunity, stranding two runners after a leadoff single from Tyler Spaid.

Tyler Spaid attempts a pickoff throw to Jez Hamrick at first base

Lake Mary opened the third with a bunt single and quickly put pressure on Apopka’s defense. A series of well-placed hits followed, including a ball driven over the infield and another to right field, allowing the Rams to extend their lead. A sacrifice fly and an RBI single pushed the score to 4-0 before Apopka could get out of the inning.

Apopka’s offense fought back in the bottom half after Bryce Doss worked a walk to start the rally. Rieli delivered a hard hit to left field that scored Doss and allowed him to reach third on an out-of-play ball. Moments later, Rieli scampered home on a wild pitch, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Lake Mary responded immediately in the fourth.

The Rams continued to find gaps, stringing together hits and capitalizing on defensive miscues. A deep drive to the right field warning track and another ground ball through the infield helped bring in three more runs, extending the lead to 7-2.

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darter dugout welcomes in Aiden Rieli after scoring their second run of the game

Throughout the middle innings, Apopka’s pitching staff worked to keep the game within reach. Spaid recorded multiple strikeouts in relief, while the defense flashed moments of brilliance — including a diving stop at third by Nico Posluszny and a strong double play turned by Ty Livingston and Rieli in the seventh.

Still, the Darters’ offense struggled to find sustained momentum.

Lake Mary’s starting pitcher controlled the game from the outset, mixing pitches effectively and limiting hard contact. Apopka went through multiple stretches of three-up, three-down innings, unable to mount a consistent rally.

Lake Mary added another insurance run in the seventh on a wild pitch, and Apopka made one final push in the bottom half.

Tyler Spaid pitching from the stretch in the district semifinal against Lake Mary

Jez Hamrick started the inning with a walk, and Pennock followed with a line drive double to left. After a pitching change, Posluszny delivered, driving a ball into left field to bring home two runs and cut the deficit to 8-4.

That would be as close as the Darters would get. Lake Mary closed the door with three straight strikeouts, sealing the victory and ending Apopka’s postseason.

Vinnie Cammarano Camron Pennock begins to wind back a pitch against Lake Mary in the District Semifinal

Despite the loss, Garland expressed pride in his team’s effort and growth throughout the season, which was his first leading the program.

“I’m super impressed with them this season,” he said. “They had a completely different coaching staff and a completely different way of doing things, and they just competed every day. Even in the games we lost, we were right there.”

Garland also pointed to the foundation this year’s group has built for the future.

“They set the tone for everybody ahead of them,” he said. “The guys that are leaving bought in and did things the right way, and everybody below them is going to follow that. We’re going to be fine. We’re going to have a lot of success in the future.”

Apopka finishes its season at 15-9 and ranked in the top 20 in the Orlando area, with a core group of 11 seniors departing.