Apopka apprentice advances to International Lineman’s Rodeo

Jeremy Neumann, an Apopka-based lineworker apprentice for Duke Energy, placed third in the apprentice category at the Florida Lineman’s Rodeo. The win qualifies him to proceed to the International Lineman’s Rodeo this October in Kansas.

“This is the first time I’ve ever done a rodeo,” Neumann said. “I’ve been working for Duke for three-and-a-half years, but I guess I was a little nervous to try it.”

The Florida Lineman’s Rodeo required linemen to face numerous challenges demonstrating “what customers depend on year-round —strong safety practices, advanced training and a relentless focus on reliability,” said Marc Arnold, Duke Energy Florida senior vice president of power grid operations, in a March 7 press release.

Courtesy of Duke Energy Florida Lineman’s Rodeo winners pose for a photo.

“Jeremy joined over 100 of his peers from across Duke Energy Florida’s 35-county service territory to participate in several challenges at the rodeo, including the ‘Hurtman Rescue’ — a simulated rescue of a lineworker hurt on the job — and the ‘Egg Climb,’ which involves climbing a utility pole with an egg in the lineworker’s mouth,” said a March 11 press release from Duke Energy.

Neumann has known about the rodeo since he was enrolled in line school. His mom encouraged him to participate after he took her to last year’s rodeo.

“I said, ‘All right, I’ll do it one time for you, Mom, just one time,’” Neumann said. “Then I ended up placing and doing really well, and I actually had a lot of fun with it.”

Neumann said the rodeo challenges are not very different from his line work outside of the time constraints, but he still did not expect to advance.

“I’m a pretty decent climber, but not any speed demon whatsoever,” Neumann said. “I know there’s some really quick guys out there.”

Jeremy Neumann hangs from a utility pole.

To prepare for the Florida Lineman’s Rodeo, Neumann would “put some reps in just practicing the Hurtman Rescue and the speed climb” several nights a week on the utility poles in his friend’s backyard. A former International Lineman’s Rodeo competitor will train Neumann for the October contest.

Neumann called his Duke Energy coworkers “15 brothers I never had before I started working there.” He requests prayers from the community and is excited to represent both Duke Energy and Apopka from October 14-17 in Kansas.

“I’m filled with pride and ready to go to Kansas City and hopefully bring back some trophies for Apopka,” Neumann said.