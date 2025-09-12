Apopka 9/11 ceremony honors the fallen

“Our hope is that through the acts of darkness and evil that were perpetrated that day, the people would be drawn to the light of Your love,” John Fisher said. “We know that You desire to redeem all Your creation, and we trust that beauty will continue to come from the ashes of our nation’s darkest day.”

At a ceremony commemorating Sept. 11, Fisher, head pastor of First Methodist Church Apopka, spoke to a crowd gathered near a 9/11 memorial in front of Apopka City Hall. Fisher prayed for “our nation’s first responders who still stand ready to serve and protect,” asking God to “give them the urge to answer the call of duty each and every day.”

To Apopka Fire Chief Wilfredo Rivera-Sanchez, the first responders in New York on Sept. 11 answered that call well.

“Rescue and recovery efforts began immediately, and 1000s of responders worked tirelessly in the days that followed,” Rivera-Sanchez said. “The air around ground zero was filled with toxic dust and smoke, a silent enemy that continues to claim lives, even today.”

Rivera-Sanchez noted that over 83,900 responders and survivors developed illnesses like cancer, digestive disorders, and respiratory illnesses as a result of Sept. 11.

“Tragically, more public safety responders have now died of 9/11 related illnesses than on that day itself,” Rivera-Sanchez said. “More than 370 NYPD officers have passed away due to illnesses related to their service.”

But Rivera-Sanchez also demonstrated to the audience of approximately 50 people that everyday citizens like themselves changed the fate of the nation.

“One passenger, Thomas Burnett Jr., called his wife over the phone,” Rivera-Sanchez said, referring to United Airlines Flight 93. “‘I know we’re all going to die. There are three of us who are going to do something about it. I love you, honey.’”

Mayor Bryan Nelson shared a quote from Sandy Dahl, widow of Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl, telling the audience that the duty to protect America does not end with the heroes of 9/11.

“‘If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short, and there’s no time for hate,’” Nelson said.