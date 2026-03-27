APD arrests one suspect, seeks second in Errol Estates car burglary spree

Apopka police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another following a series of vehicle burglaries and vandalism incidents reported this week in the Errol Estates community.

The suspect taken into custody, Travis Surkyn, 15, is facing charges of vehicle burglary, criminal mischief, resisting an officer and theft. Additional charges are pending, according to a Wednesday Facebook post from the Apopka Police Department (APD).

In total, 17 vehicles were burglarized and six were vandalized. In at least one case, a vehicle was stolen but later recovered. The first incident in the series was reported on Sunday.

“We don’t know if these two suspects were responsible for every one [of the incidents], but they were responsible for a majority of them,” Sgt. Jennifer Rudich of the APD told The Apopka Chief on Thursday.

The APD post said Surkyn was 16 years old, but Rudich said that age was a typo and said he’s 15, but almost 16.

APD apprehended Surkyn at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday after patrol officers observed two individuals dressed in black hiding between homes in the neighborhood, according to the Facebook post. When officers approached, the suspects fled and attempted to conceal themselves in a nearby wooded area, police said.

APD’s K-9 unit located and apprehended one of the suspects. The second individual remains at large.

Police are asking residents in the area to review any available surveillance footage and report information that could help identify the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at 407-703-1757.

Located off U.S. 441 in the northwest part of Apopka, Errol Estates is composed of smaller neighborhoods with their own homeowners’ associations.

The crimes occurred in “a couple of different subdivisions” within Errol, but all occurred within the community, Rudich said.