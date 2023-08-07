Apopka police seek leads on vehicle vandalism in subdivision

The Apopka Police Department released a Friday, August 4, news statement about last month’s vandalism of several vehicles in the Overlook at Parkside community by four individuals:

On July 6, 2023, several vehicles in the Overlook at Parkside community were vandalized by four individuals wearing clothing and masks to conceal their identity. These individuals are seen on video trying door handles on vehicles and spray painting some of the vehicles with racial slurs and vulgar images. In addition to spray painting some of the vehicles, the subjects smashed windows of some vehicles parked in the neighborhood and broke into other vehicles. Additionally, they stole a vehicle and then abandoned it in the area of Errol Estates.

Although there has been an increase in auto burglaries during the summer months, this is the first time the Apopka Police Department has received a report of individuals spray painting vehicles. Due to the words spray painted on three of the vehicles, the Apopka Police Department is trying to determine if these crimes could be classified as hate crimes.

The Apopka Police Department is pursuing every lead and processing evidence in an attempt to identify and arrest those involved, as well as determine if these crimes can be classified as hate crimes under Florida Statute 775.085.

Statement from Chief Mike McKinley: “I, nor any member of the Apopka Police Department, condone the actions of the individuals responsible for spray painting offensive language and vulgar images on these vehicles. We take this very seriously and will make every effort possible to identify those responsible and if it is determined these crimes were the result of hate towards a particular group, we will ensure they are charged accordingly. There is no place in our society for any individuals to spray paint or use racial slurs.”

