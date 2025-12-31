Annual Cardboard Canoe Regatta to return Jan. 17

The annual Cardboard Canoe Regatta is set to return to Kelly Park on Saturday, Jan. 17, giving the Apopka community an opportunity to compete for three prizes.

“All canoes must be built from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., using only cardboard and duct tape provided on event day,” a Dec. 17 Orange County Parks and Recreation press release said. “Teams race their canoes in the clear, chilly waters of Rock Springs beginning at 1 p.m., with prizes awarded to Race Winner, Crowd Favorite and Most Spectacular Sinking!”

Five members ages 12 and up comprise each team. Younger children are allowed to decorate the canoe but may not race.

Courtesy of Orange County Parks & Recreation Team members build their racing boats.

Previous contestants have worn inflatable T-rex costumes and added gator decorations to a canoe. According to Orange County Parks and Recreation, the competition used to be held in October, until the hurricanes of fall 2024 pushed that year’s competition to January2025.

The Facebook event listing includes Orange County District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore as a co-host. Moore is one of three candidates in the upcoming mayoral election.

“The Cardboard Canoe Regatta is always a great time for teams made up of friends, community groups, or neighbors to try their best at negotiating Rock Springs,” Moore said in a statement to The Apopka Chief. “For us in Apopka it’s significant because the event highlights one of our beautiful natural areas…Kelly Park. I’ll be there to cheer on the teams!”

Participation costs $50 per team and is limited to 16 teams. Competitors may register by emailing kellycamping@ocfl.net or calling 407-254-1902. Registration closes Friday, Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. or when all spots have been filled.