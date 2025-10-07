Anderson denounces stalking, harassment aimed at her and family 

Apopka City Commissioner Nadia Anderson has denounced the hostile actions she and her family have endured, including stalking and harassment at her home and business, and she is calling on her colleagues to stand with her against such actions.

During her report at the Oct. 1 City Council meeting, Anderson recounted specific instances of people harassing and stalking her and her daughter both online and in person. A few weeks prior to the council meeting, Anderson said several cars had circulated her home. Last Christmas, her daughter was riding her scooter outside but ran inside the house because someone was sitting outside watching her.

As a result of these incidents, Anderson said she and her family had to relocate and move three times.

“With that being said, I challenge every commissioner [and] the mayor that is sitting on this dais to understand this: Any commissioner I feel engages in or condones this hateful stalking behavior is equally responsible and guilty,” she said. “It is a clear indication that you show support for this type of action.”

Anderson noted social media posts were sent to her daughter. The commissioner read an example of one on the record, highlighting how the poster was following Anderson at her place of business.

“I’m just going to read how it’s written,” Anderson said. “‘I as well agree with that. She also claims to have an office on Park Ave. but there’s never anyone there. Yes, I’ve seen cars in the parking lot, so I stopped a couple of times, and the doors were locked, so I knocked and no answer. But I’m an expert. I know what I’m doing. She claims to be there.’”

Anderson said she got an email informing her there is “a commissioner on this dais supporting certain behavior and also engaged with certain lawsuits that [were] filed against me.” She never mentioned who that commissioner was by name nor if the individual’s name was mentioned in the email.

She clarified that she will be working closely with the Apopka Police Department and Orange County Courts to seek an injunction order to ensure her daughter’s safety.

Anderson acknowledged there are some people who dislike her or don’t support her positions on issues as an elected official, but she said that is no reason for anyone to go after her daughter.

“I’m an elected official. I understand that, but my personal home, my personal businesses has absolutely nothing to do with the city, and I’m asking, I’m requesting all the residents at this time to please stop stalking, harassing, driving by my residence, in my business,” Anderson said.

Immediately after Anderson, Commissioner Nick Nesta expressed sympathy for Anderson’s situation during his council report.

“I definitely take your daughter’s safety seriously, so I’m really sorry to hear that,” he said. “I would genuinely say that she should not be experiencing that in any capacity.”

Mayor Bryan Nelson said during his report he didn’t know what Anderson was experiencing. He cited a newspaper article highlighting reporting American fans’ behavior at the Ryder Cup that took place Sept. 26-28 in Farmingdale, N.Y.

According to Nelson, the article reported how Ryder Cup legend Tom Watson denounced American fans for their behavior at the biennial men’s golf competition between European and American golfers.

“I’m a big golf fan, and if there’s one sport that’s about being collegial, [it’s golf,]” Nelson said. “It’s not about screaming, yelling. It’s about if your opponent makes a great putt, and you high five him. That’s the way we should be here, whether we agree or disagree, as Commissioner Anderson said.”

After Nelson passed copies of the article to the commissioners, he called for returning civility to the public discourse, noting that even city staff members are “upset” and “petrified” about its hostile tone.

“We need to tone it down,” Nelson said. “There’s plenty of bad things going on. We can all agree to disagree, and we’re here, as my decorum states, we can agree to disagree and constructive criticism is welcome here, but we’ve got to tone this down.”

Since the meeting, Anderson has not responded to requests for comment on the matter.

In a phone interview, Vice Mayor Diane Velazquez said she was surprised to hear about what Anderson has been experiencing.

“There is a lot of anger out there, and you have to be careful,” she said.

Velazquez said when she was first elected commissioner, she also received her share of vitriol online.

“I’ve been around for 11 years [as an Apopka city commissioner],” she said. “I’ve had that issue for a while, but not to the extent Commissioner Anderson faces.”