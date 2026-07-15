ALDI targets year-end opening for second Apopka store 

ALDI expects to open its second Apopka store by the end of the year as construction continues on the former Winn-Dixie at Errol Plaza.

“We’re excited to be making progress on our second store in Apopka, which will be located at 1565 W. Orange Blossom Trail,” Matt Thon, ALDI regional vice president, said in a statement provided through the company’s public relations team.

Like other new ALDI locations, the Apopka store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on opening day, when the first 200 customers will receive a gift bag and gift card. The company said it will announce the grand opening date and provide additional details as those details become available.

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ALDI expects to hire 15 to 20 full- and part-time employees to staff the location. As of this week, the company was recruiting for two positions: full-time store associate and part-time cashier/stocker. Job openings are posted on the company’s careers website.

The company said nearly 90% of the products sold at ALDI are exclusive brands. The Errol Plaza store also will feature the retailer’s curated grocery selection and rotating weekly ALDI Finds, which include limited-time food, household and seasonal merchandise.

“In the new store, shoppers can expect the same great, simple and affordable grocery experience that’s already made ALDI a go-to grocer in Apopka,” Thon said.

The Errol Plaza project is one of the former Winn-Dixie locations selected for conversion to the ALDI format.

Earlier this year, ALDI was named America’s most trusted grocery store in the 2026 dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index, a national consumer study cited by the company. Thon said the company’s operating model focuses on simplicity and efficiency to offer customers everyday low prices.

The Errol Plaza location will join Apopka’s existing ALDI at 2283 E. Semoran Blvd.

Winn-Dixie also maintains a presence in Apopka through its newer supermarket at Apopka City Center, 611 E. Main St., which opened in August 2023.