Aeschilman perfect as Apopka softball tops Wekiva

A cross-town Tuesday night showdown at the Apopka softball field saw the offense erupt early as the Blue Darters overwhelmed Wekiva 18-0 in just three innings.

Mia Aeschilman winds up a pitch in the second inning of her perfect outing against Wekiva

Anamarie Lopez and Mia Aeschilman come off the field after the first 3 strikeout inning

Behind a flawless performance in the circle from Mia Aeschilman and a 12-hit attack, the Blue Darters improved to 5-2 on the season while handing the Mustangs a difficult loss that dropped them to 1-4.

Aeschilman set the tone immediately, striking out the side in the top of the first inning. She repeated the feat in the second and third, retiring all nine batters she faced and finishing with a perfect three-inning outing.

Wekiva freshman Diarelyz Buitrago took the mound for the Mustangs and faced immediate pressure from Apopka’s lineup. After a come-backer to Buitrago for the first out, Alicia Lopez singled past shortstop and stole second. Taylor Smith followed with a double into the right-center gap to score Lopez, then stole third before Riley Ford drove her home with a base hit.

Alicia Lopez follows through on her perfect swing that nuked the ball over the left field fence

Apopka continued to pour it on with patience and power. Victoria Shaw walked and Ford stole home on a passed ball. Haylee Thames and freshman Anamarie Lopez added RBI hits, and Shylah Pino kept the inning alive with a single and stolen base.

Vinnie Cammarano Wekiva Mustangs send in new pitcher catcher duo to start the second inning

The biggest blow came from Alicia Lopez, who obliterated a three-run home run over the left-field fence to push the lead to nine. Smith walked and stole second, then was driven home by Ava Gonzalez’s double. By the end of the inning, Apopka had nearly rolled through the order twice and built a commanding 10-0 advantage.

Wekiva turned to catcher Ari Garcia to pitch in the bottom of the second, but Apopka’s momentum continued. Shaw reached and stole second, third, and then home on a passed ball. Anamarie Lopez ripped a double to the gap to score two more runs, while Ava Millspaugh and Hagan McGatlin added RBI hits to extend the lead to 15-0.

Aeschilman, Sowers and Thames each collected RBIs to push the lead to 18.

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Mike MacWithey greets Victoria Shaw at third base with high fives after her steal

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Mike MacWithey and Taylor Smith share a laugh at third base after she stole the bag in the first inning

Despite the onslaught, Wekiva showed flashes of defensive resilience. Senior third baseman Brooke Fish recorded a force out at third base and later threw out a runner on a sharp ground ball. Left fielder Lincia Joseph made an incredible back-peddling catch at the warning track to end the inning, preventing further damage.

Mia Aeschilman flicks the wrist on her pitch in the second inning of her perfect outing against Wekiva

In the top of the third, Aeschilman closed the game the same way she opened it — with more strikeouts. She fanned the first two batters and worked the third to a full count before recording her ninth strikeout to seal the mercy-rule win and complete her perfect outing.

Apopka finished with 12 hits along with each player in the lineup reaching base in their two frames of offense.

Wekiva will look to regroup as they head back home to host Evans at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Blue Darters look to pick up where they left off, as they travel to Lake Mary in a short turn-around at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darters and Mustangs line up and shake hands after three innings