A fun night at the Halloween Hoops Basketball Camp

The Halloween spirit met the hardwood Thursday night as 20 young players took part in Coach Mark Washington’s fourth camp, the Halloween Hoops Basketball Camp at The Well Activity Center in Apopka.

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Washington motivating the campers.

Washington, a longtime coach and Apopka native, hosted the event with help from his Bridge to Independence High School players and some of his former athletes. The camp brought together boys from fourth through eighth grade for a night of skills training, competition and community fun.

The action began right away with seventh grader Austin Still winning a two-person 3 point shootout. Campers then lined up for warmups, and stretched to get ready for the night

From there, campers rotated through three stations designed to develop fundamental skills. The “Gladiator” drill focused on defense and closing out on shooters, while the other stations featured layup and midrange shooting, and dribbling cone drills at midcourt.

Vinnie Cammarano Ryan McClain winse the free throw shootout

After the drills, it was time for the next challenge — a free-throw shootout. Campers split into even teams and took turns shooting for five minutes. Sixth grader Ryan McClain won his side, while Henry Duclos came out on top after a tiebreaker on the other end of the court.

The energy picked up for knockout, one of the night’s most spirited events. Campers cheered each other on through intense, fast-paced rounds. Sixth grader Jonathan Duclos won on his side, and fifth grader Tyler Washington won in the younger group.

To finish the night, players broke into four even teams for half-court scrimmages — younger players on one side of the gym and older players on the other. The games were played to five points or until time expired, with the coaches joining in to make it competitive and fun.

Vinnie Cammarano Campers trick or treat from the Hall of Famer Betty Washington

The camp ended with a motivational huddle, as each participant received prizes and trick-or-treat bags. For the final sendoff, Apopka Hall of Famer Betty Washington — Coach Mark’s mother — handed out candy from the basketball hoop basket, wishing each camper good luck in their upcoming tryouts and seasons.

Washington said the camp’s goal goes beyond basketball skills.

“I love this age group because it’s the grassroots,” Washington said. “At this point, it doesn’t matter what their skill level is. I tell kids all the time, the younger you are, the more sports you should actually participate in. I hope they take away the three E’s — energy, effort, execution — and really just have fun.”

For Washington, who has coached at Apopka, Wekiva and Central Florida Prep, giving back to the community that raised him remains a priority.

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Washingtons motivational huddle to end camp

“I bleed APK,” he said. “I wanted to give students here not only an affordable option, but also a local option. That’s why I wanted to keep this in Apopka and focus on our kids.”

As the night wrapped up, Washington shared his message that guides every team he coaches.

“Our motto is ‘One team, one dream,’” he said. “You win or you learn. You never lose unless you give up.”