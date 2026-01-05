93-year-old man crashes car into Apopka Museum

A burgundy sedan crashed into the Apopka Museum at 1:34 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to the Apopka Police Department.

“I was coming back to take down our Christmas decorations, and I get a call from one of our board members saying that something was going on—looked like somebody may have crashed into the museum,” said Francina Boykin, vice president of the Apopka Historical Society board of directors.

According to Boykin, a 93-year-old man arrived at the 150 E 5th Street utility billing office to pay his bill. Afterward, he pushed the gas pedal, ran over the plants and a millstone in front of the museum, and hit one of the poles holding up the roof of the museum’s front porch. Boykin said a police officer transported the driver home and that the driver refused treatment.

Sarah Merly The car knocked over one of the poles supporting the front porch of the museum.

“[It] could have been a lot worse, and he could have gotten seriously hurt, too, but I saw him standing there talking to the police, and so he’s okay,” Boykin said.

The Apopka Police Department said no injuries were reported.

Boykin credits the millstone, formerly positioned upright in front of the museum, for saving the building from any severe damage. Other than the missing pole, several artifacts in a glass display case and hanging on the wall fell down inside, though the wall remains intact.

Sarah Merly Francina Boykin credits the millstone in front of the building for preventing major damage to the museum.

“Things are broken, but nothing that can’t be replaced, like photos came off the wall and cabinet,” Boykin said.

Boykin said she felt sorry for the 93-year-old driver and requested prayer from the Apopka community. The museum is closed until further notice as a result of the accident, although Boykin said she hopes the museum opens as soon as possible.

“We’re responsible for the history of Apopka in northwest Orange County,” Boykin said. “We’re the pulse of our sacred history.”

The museum’s board of directors will be searching for volunteers in the near future to help restore the building. Those who are interested may email the museum at theapopkamuseum@gmail.com.