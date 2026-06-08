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90-year-old Apopka man dies following Kelly Park Road crash 

The Apopka Chief Editorial Staff

June 8, 2026 | 4:29 pm
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The westward view from Round Lake Road down Kelly Park Road, where a man died in a single-car crash on Sunday.
The westward view from Round Lake Road down Kelly Park Road, where a man died in a single-car crash on Sunday.

Courtesy of Google Street View

Key Points

  • A 90-year-old Apopka man died after his 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe left Kelly Park Road and struck a fire hydrant at 6:21 p.m. on Sunday.
  • Investigators believe the driver may have suffered a medical episode before the SUV veered off the westbound lane of Kelly Park Road.
  • The man was taken to AdventHealth Apopka where he was pronounced dead, and the crash remains under investigation with his name unreleased.

A 90-year-old Apopka man died Sunday evening after his vehicle left Kelly Park Road and struck a fire hydrant, according to the Florida Highway Patrol

The crash occurred at about 6:21 p.m. on Kelly Park Road east of Round Lake Road. 

FHP said the man was driving a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe westbound on Kelly Park Road when he may have experienced a medical episode. Investigators said the SUV veered left off the roadway and struck a fire hydrant. 

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The driver was transported to AdventHealth Apopka, where he was pronounced dead, according to the crash report. 

The man’s name has not been released. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

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