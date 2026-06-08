90-year-old Apopka man dies following Kelly Park Road crash 

A 90-year-old Apopka man died Sunday evening after his vehicle left Kelly Park Road and struck a fire hydrant, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 6:21 p.m. on Kelly Park Road east of Round Lake Road.

FHP said the man was driving a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe westbound on Kelly Park Road when he may have experienced a medical episode. Investigators said the SUV veered left off the roadway and struck a fire hydrant.

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The driver was transported to AdventHealth Apopka, where he was pronounced dead, according to the crash report.

The man’s name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.