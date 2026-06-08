90-year-old Apopka man dies following Kelly Park Road crash 

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Key Points
- A 90-year-old Apopka man died after his 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe left Kelly Park Road and struck a fire hydrant at 6:21 p.m. on Sunday.
- Investigators believe the driver may have suffered a medical episode before the SUV veered off the westbound lane of Kelly Park Road.
- The man was taken to AdventHealth Apopka where he was pronounced dead, and the crash remains under investigation with his name unreleased.
A 90-year-old Apopka man died Sunday evening after his vehicle left Kelly Park Road and struck a fire hydrant, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 6:21 p.m. on Kelly Park Road east of Round Lake Road.
FHP said the man was driving a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe westbound on Kelly Park Road when he may have experienced a medical episode. Investigators said the SUV veered left off the roadway and struck a fire hydrant.
The driver was transported to AdventHealth Apopka, where he was pronounced dead, according to the crash report.
The man’s name has not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.