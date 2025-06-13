Bass are biting in chain of lakes near Apopka

Hello Folks,

This weekend is the “license free” weekend on Saturday and Sunday, for freshwater fishin’. You and your guests don’t have to have a license to catch some catfish, bluegills, shellcrackers or bass. You can take advantage of an opportunity to go fishin’ here in the great State of Florida for free.

The bluegills and shellcrackers are still bitin’ in most of the lakes in our area. The Kissimmee Chain of lakes has been hot for panfish. You can catch a limit of panfish, which is 50 fish per angler. All it takes is some grass-shrimp, a bucket of red worms, or crickets, and you are good to go. So get out there and catch some fish and have a fish fry.

I reported that Rick and his brothers-in-law were fishin’ the lakes here in Central Florida. They fished John’s Lake and caught some nice bass. The biggest bass they caught was caught by Greg which hit the scales at a little over 5 pounds. Altogether they caught and released 25 bass that day.”

They also fished the Butler Chain and they caught a bunch of keeper size bass up to 3 pounds. They caught and released 30 bass on the Butler Chain. They also fished the south end of the Harris Chain and caught and released 20 bass. The last day on the Harris Chain it got hot and they shortened the day by noon time. They caught and released 10 bass that mornin’. Carl said that he was used to the cooler weather from Kentucky and a lot less humidity. He said that he just wasn’t used to the humidity we have here in Florida, and he was ready for the A/C back at the house. I told him that’s why we fish real early here in the summer, especially if there is no wind. I suggested to him that we sometimes fish at night. He didn’t like that idea because of the gators. He said that he saw how big our gators were durin’ the day, and he wasn’t interested in fishin’ at night when he can’t see ’em. All in all they had a great week of camaraderie and fishin’.

The bass fishin’ on West Lake Toho has been doin’ pretty good. Folks are gettin’ on the water and catchin’ some nice bass early in the day. Folks are reportin’ that the water is really clean with the rains we have been gettin’. The rain is causin’ the water to flow from lake to lake and that has kept the water fresh and clean. Folks are catchin’ 30 to 40 bass on a 4-hour trip. Most of the bass are bein’ caught on shiners. There is a lot of schoolin’ bass off-shore around the hydrilla, and eel-grass beds. You will be able to catch ’em on chatter-baits, speed-worms, and lipless crank-baits.

It sure has been nice to get these afternoon rains. The water levels have finally risen in most of the lakes in our area.

It’s still hot most days on the water, so make sure you stay hydrated by drinkin’ lots of water and Gatorade. That ole sun will take it out of ya, so be prepared.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’, and I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week: Free Fishin’ Saturday & Sunday

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK