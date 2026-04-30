6 Wekiva athletes sign college offers

Wekiva High School celebrated six student athletes, as members of the basketball and flag football programs officially signed their letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Vinnie Cammarano Wekiva basketball and flag football athletes sign their letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level

Leading the group was Jasmine Pooler, a point guard for the Lady Mustangs, who signed with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Pooler was one of Wekiva’s most efficient players, leading the team with 69 steals while finishing in the top three in points, assists and rebounds.

Vinnie Cammarano Jasmine Pooler signs her letter of intent to continue her academics and basketball career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

She spoke about what she learned that she will take with her to the next level.

“Definitely trust in God and trust the process,” Pooler said. “Nothing comes easy. Even when you have bad days, make sure to stay up and stay positive no matter what.”

Joining her from the girls basketball program was Tiana Washington, who signed with Richard Daley College (Chicago, IL). A center for the Lady Mustangs, Washington was dominant around the rim, leading the team with 12 blocks and snagging 118 rebounds.

Brakayla Anderson signed with Clarendon College (Texas), capping a unique journey that included being part of a state Final Four team her freshman year and navigating a rebuilding process the following season. After transferring during her sophomore year, Anderson returned to sign alongside her former teammates.

Vinnie Cammarano Tiana Washington signs her letter of intent to continue her academics and basketball career at Richard Daley College

Coach Jerry Middleton reflected on her path.

“When we lost the team for three months, she ended up transferring to Ocoee then OCP this year,” Middleton said. “She didn’t get any scholarship offers or help from OCP. I helped her get three scholarship offers, so she decided she wanted to do her signing day with her original sisters. Now she’s going to a top-four Division I junior college in the country.”

On the boys side, Jasen Francillon signed with John Wood Community College (Quincy, IL). The forward was a key scoring option for Wekiva, often delivering in crucial moments. He recorded four double-doubles, finished top two on the team in points and rebounds despite being fifth in total minutes, and led the team in shooting percentage at 42%.

Vinnie Cammarano Jasen Francillon talks about his time at Wekiva and appreciation of everyone who has helped them along the way

“I learned to be aggressive,” Francillon said. “All the principles that [Coach Gersino] Lubin has taught me about the game and life — they translate a lot to the next level. That’s what I’m really thankful for.”

Francillon also reflected on his experience at Wekiva.

“I love my teammates. They were very good to me,” he said. “They were the best teammates I could ask for. We were all like a family — it was a brotherhood.”

Wekiva’s flag football program was also well represented.

Makayla Bell signed with Daytona State as a wide receiver/defensive back after leading the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Vinnie Cammarano Makayla Bell signs her letter of intent to continue her academics and flag football career at Daytona State

Iyianna Bridgman Johnson signed with Bryant & Stratton (Buffalo, NY) as a versatile athlete, contributing at running back, wide receiver and defensive back. She led the team with 109 flag pulls while impacting all phases of the game.

The event also included Middleton recognizing members of his basketball program by handing out certificates, highlighting the contributions of players who helped build the team’s success.