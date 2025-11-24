5 Rock Springs Elementary students receive sensory support packages

I Gave a Duck, a nonprofit supporting families affected by autism, partnered with the Free and Accepted Masons at Orange Lodge No. 36 to deliver five sensory-support packages Friday to five Rock Springs Elementary students with autism.

“The whole thing behind I Gave a Duck — or just IGAD — was getting money to the actual victims — the people who need it the most,” IGAD founding board member and Orange Lodge treasurer Gerald “Jerry” Rooks said in an interview with The Apopka Chief. “I wanted to bring that same concept into this and say, ‘I just don’t want to drop a check off at some office. Let’s find a way to get whatever it is directly to the families.’”

The children received tactile sensory pads, calming tools and fine-motor fidgets tailored to their individual sensory profiles, according to a Nov. 23 press release. Each device is designed with the goals of improving focus, enhancing participation in the classroom and reducing anxiety.

“It’s sensory devices that the kids can actually take home, because in some families, they only get it while they’re at school, and they always want to take things home, and they’re just not allowed to,” Rooks said.

Rooks decided to let the teachers at Rock Springs Elementary select students who would most need the support.

“I have a full-time day job, so I can’t be driving all over central Florida trying to find a family,” Rooks said. “I think the best program is we work through the lodges, through the schools, through the teachers who can identify those children who need what sensory devices most.”

Rooks said his goal is to establish the program throughout the 16th Masonic district in Florida and then expand to other districts. According to the I Gave a Duck website, an initial investment of approximately $18 million is required to implement the donation program across the state.

“This isn’t about me,” Rooks said. “This is about a great way to help. I think that autism is just growing, growing, growing—and it shouldn’t be, but it is. Let’s do something to help.”

Those who wish to donate to I Gave a Duck may do so at igaveaduck.com.