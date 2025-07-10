4 hospitalized after Apopka ambulance collision

A collision between an Apopka Fire Department ambulance and a 2015 Ford F-150 sent four people to local hospitals on Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the ambulance had been traveling southbound on Orange Blossom Trail and approached the SR 414 intersection from the inside lane. The truck had been traveling westbound on SR 414.

When the ambulance drove through the red light at 6 a.m. with its lights and sirens activated, it collided with the right passenger side of the Ford. The impact overturned the truck, which then collided with a 2024 Toyota RAV4 on Apopka Boulevard.

The 26-year-old ambulance driver, the 25-year-old passenger, and the 78-year-old patient from Apopka each sustained minor injuries, along with the 52-year-old Ford driver from Kissimmee. According to Click Orlando, the 57-year-old RAV4 driver was not injured.



“We understand the concern an incident like this can cause within the community, and we sincerely thank you for your patience, support, and continued trust,” AFD Division Chief of Life Safety Jerold Maynard said in a statement. “Moments like these serve as a powerful reminder that we are more than first responders—we are members of the greater Apopka family, united by our commitment to care for, protect, and serve those who depend on us.”

