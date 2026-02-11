3 Wekiva Mustangs sign to play college football 

Wekiva High School marked a milestone last week as three members of the Mustang football program signed their national letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Isaiah McNish, Lukenson Morancy and Josiah Watson-Greer were recognized for their achievements on the field and their commitment to compete at the next level.

Although new head coach Ashton Watts has had minimal time with them, he is confident in their futures.

“I have no doubt these young men will accomplish incredible things at their respective schools,” he said. “They aren’t just becoming college football players – they’re taking meaningful steps toward becoming successful men, leaders, husbands and fathers.”

Defensive tackle Isaiah McNish will remain in Central Florida after signing with the UCF Knights. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive standout chose UCF over several power four programs, including Georgia Tech, Michigan State and Missouri. Known for his ability to disrupt opposing offenses, McNish joins coach Scott Frost’s program as one of the state’s highly rated defensive line recruits.

Offensive and defensive lineman Lukenson Morancy signed with Florida International University and will continue his career with the Panthers in Miami. A key presence in the trenches during his time at Wekiva, Morancy earned attention for his size, footwork and football intelligence. His development with the Mustangs has positioned him to compete in Conference USA, where he is expected to bring a physical style of play to FIU’s program.

Offensive and defensive lineman Josiah Watson-Greer committed to Graceland University in Iowa. A versatile player and consistent contributor for the Mustangs, his signing reflects years of dedication and effort. Watson-Greer is set to join the Yellowjackets, where his leadership and toughness can strengthen the team’s defensive unit.