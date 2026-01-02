2025 brought big news in Apopka sports

2025 was a year defined by championship runs, breakthrough seasons and new beginnings across Apopka and Wekiva athletics. From postseason magic to major coaching changing hires, local sports delivered no shortage of memorable moments.

One of the two district championships captured this year belonged to the Apopka boys volleyball team. After a tumultuous regular season, the Blue Darters caught fire at the right time, putting together a Cinderella run through the district tournament. Apopka capped it with a four-set victory over West Orange to secure a district title that few saw coming.

Apopka boys basketball followed with one of their best seasons. The Blue Darters went 17-6 and dominated the 7A District 3 tournament, routing East Ridge and Ocoee before advancing to the state playoffs. Apopka won two playoff games before falling in the regional final. That momentum has carried into this season, as the Blue Darters enter 2026 with a 9-5 mark and high expectations once again.

Apopka softball also enjoyed a standout year. The Blue Darters went 20-4 in the regular season and reached the district championship game. Their postseason highlight came in the regional quarterfinals, where a seven-run inning fueled a dramatic 10-9 win over Atlantic Coast. They have two returnees already signed to play college ball, Taylor Smith (UNC) and Victoria Shaw (Florida Southern).

A special shoutout to Apopka Pop Warner. The 13u boys won their second straight Mid-Florida championship, while 6u won their first ever. The Apopka Tiny Mites Cheer team made it all the way to Nationals in Charlotte, NC to capture their second straight national title.

2025 was also marked by transition for several major programs. In May, Apopka head football coach Jeff Rolson stepped down after six years at the helm, citing the difficulties of building a winning program in the wake of dozens of transfers.

Defensive coordinator Marcus Neeson took over as head coach and battled through a challenging 2-7 season. The Blue Darters captured the Mayor’s Cup against Wekiva to close the season, a moment Neeson dubbed a “1-0 start” toward future success.

Wekiva, following a 1-9 season, hired new coach Ashton Watts, who is tasked with his own rebuilding project.

On the baseball diamond, Apopka head coach Bobby Brewer departed for Ocoee. The Blue Darters hired Scott Garland to lead the program with an experienced junior class returning.

Team of the year honors go to Wekiva boys soccer. After years of struggling seasons, the Mustangs have emerged as one of the area’s top stories, carrying an 11-2-1 record into the new year. Wekiva has already shattered its season-high win total, winning in every way imaginable — blowouts, comebacks and nail-biters — with three matches remaining and a historic district run in sight.

Wekiva boys basketball may have its own magical season in process, with an 11-4 start under Coach Gersino Lubin. The Mustangs have bounced back from an up-and-down year and position themselves for a deep district run that may provide the community with a big highlight early in 2026.

In individual sports, Wekiva sophomore bowler William Warren took first in district and made his state tournament debut. Mustang wrestler Elijah Jean finished last season ranked No. 7 in the state and earned All-Metro first-team honors. Freshman swimmer Kiera Druck earned top 10 finishes in state and national competitions, signaling big things may be ahead for the Apopka 14-year-old.