Staff Reports

Z.A.P.T. ELITE, Inc. celebrated its 55th annual Founder’s Day on May 18 with a scholarship award ceremony for 29 local high school students, made possible by ZAPT sponsors. Organized in 1970, Z.A.P.T. has served the Zellwood, Apopka, Plymouth and Tangerine communities in various ways. Accomplishments include giving scholarships to high school students, sponsoring Easter and fall activities for children and the elderly, and monetarily donating to students and families in crisis.