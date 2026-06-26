Z.A.P.T. ceremony awards scholarships to 32 area students

Zellwood Apopka Plymouth Tangerine (Z.A.P.T.) Elite, a local women’s community service organization, recently awarded 30 scholarships to area students at its 56th annual Founders Day Program. At the May 24 ceremony at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Apopka, two partner organizations also presented additionalmemorial scholarships, according to a press release.

The scholarship recipients are:

D’Zian Barnes – Apopka High School

Bralen Beckett – Apopka High School

Makayla Carter – Apopka High School

Aaliyah Chambers – Apopka High School

Teriq Chaney – Jones High School

Sherleen Deleon – Apopka High School

Asia Dillion – Apopka High School

Addison Eachus – Apopka High School

Aleelah Gipson – Colonial High School

Christal Green – Apopka High School

Amari Golding – West Orange High School

Eryn Griffin – Lake Highland Preparatory School

Jaison Harris – Wekiva High School

Elizabeth Johnson – Wekiva High School

Madison Johnson – Ocoee High School

Morgan Johnson – Ocoee High School

Mia Lomax – Ocoee High School

McKenzie Mack – Apopka High School

Zariah D. Maxwell – Wekiva High School

Jordai McCullough – Apopka High School

Shamar Morris – Lake Highland Preparatory School

Nishira Newsome – Eustis High School

Rachel Oladosu – Eustis High School

Paris Palin – Apopka High School

Zoe Pender – Ocoee High School

Vericka Pierre – Apopka High School

Gabrielle Robinson – Orangewood Christian School

Omari K. Shaw – Ocoee High School

Aaliyah Sumlin – Jones High School

Jamiyah Thomas – Wekiva High School

Additional community scholarships

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The Marie Gladden Scholarship (presented by Betty Baker):

Asia Dillion – Apopka High School

The Chief Joseph C. Brown III Memorial Scholarship (presented by Brother Jerrell Watson of Beehive Lodge #779 of Apopka):

Mikayala Lawson – Apopka High School

Shanica Belizaire – Wekiva High School

Z.A.P.T. also recognized five of its founders — Betty Baker, Gladys Bell, Betty Gainey, Margaret Rolle and Luevada Williams — with flowers and praise.

“It took courage for them to take that first leap — to risk naysayers for purpose — and to turn a blank page into a blueprint for change,” said the ceremony program. “They didn’t just form an organization; they poured their passion into its foundation and set a standard of excellence that continues to define us today. With deep gratitude, we honor their vision and recommit to carrying their legacy forward.”