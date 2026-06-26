Z.A.P.T. ceremony awards scholarships to 32 area students

Courtesy of Denise Tarver
Key Points
- Z.A.P.T. Elite awarded 30 scholarships to area students at its 56th annual Founders Day Program on May 24 in Apopka.
- Two partner organizations presented additional memorial scholarships during the ceremony at Pleasant View Baptist Church.
- Z.A.P.T. honored five founders with flowers and praise for their vision and contributions to the organization.
Zellwood Apopka Plymouth Tangerine (Z.A.P.T.) Elite, a local women’s community service organization, recently awarded 30 scholarships to area students at its 56th annual Founders Day Program. At the May 24 ceremony at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Apopka, two partner organizations also presented additionalmemorial scholarships, according to a press release.
The scholarship recipients are:
- D’Zian Barnes – Apopka High School
- Bralen Beckett – Apopka High School
- Makayla Carter – Apopka High School
- Aaliyah Chambers – Apopka High School
- Teriq Chaney – Jones High School
- Sherleen Deleon – Apopka High School
- Asia Dillion – Apopka High School
- Addison Eachus – Apopka High School
- Aleelah Gipson – Colonial High School
- Christal Green – Apopka High School
- Amari Golding – West Orange High School
- Eryn Griffin – Lake Highland Preparatory School
- Jaison Harris – Wekiva High School
- Elizabeth Johnson – Wekiva High School
- Madison Johnson – Ocoee High School
- Morgan Johnson – Ocoee High School
- Mia Lomax – Ocoee High School
- McKenzie Mack – Apopka High School
- Zariah D. Maxwell – Wekiva High School
- Jordai McCullough – Apopka High School
- Shamar Morris – Lake Highland Preparatory School
- Nishira Newsome – Eustis High School
- Rachel Oladosu – Eustis High School
- Paris Palin – Apopka High School
- Zoe Pender – Ocoee High School
- Vericka Pierre – Apopka High School
- Gabrielle Robinson – Orangewood Christian School
- Omari K. Shaw – Ocoee High School
- Aaliyah Sumlin – Jones High School
- Jamiyah Thomas – Wekiva High School
Additional community scholarships
- The Marie Gladden Scholarship (presented by Betty Baker):
- Asia Dillion – Apopka High School
- The Chief Joseph C. Brown III Memorial Scholarship (presented by Brother Jerrell Watson of Beehive Lodge #779 of Apopka):
- Mikayala Lawson – Apopka High School
- Shanica Belizaire – Wekiva High School
Z.A.P.T. also recognized five of its founders — Betty Baker, Gladys Bell, Betty Gainey, Margaret Rolle and Luevada Williams — with flowers and praise.
“It took courage for them to take that first leap — to risk naysayers for purpose — and to turn a blank page into a blueprint for change,” said the ceremony program. “They didn’t just form an organization; they poured their passion into its foundation and set a standard of excellence that continues to define us today. With deep gratitude, we honor their vision and recommit to carrying their legacy forward.”