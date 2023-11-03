Xtreme Bass Series Championship on Harris Chain

Hello Folks,

I hope you are enjoyin’ this great weather we are havin’ and hopefully you are getting’ in some time on the water.

I just talked to Kyle at Bitter’s B&T and he reports that the specks are bitin’. He has had a-lot of folks comin’ in and buyin’ minners’. These folks are catchin’ specks just about everywhere. Lake Monroe, Lake Jesup, St. John’s River, even Lake Conway and the Butler Chain. I would have to say the cooler days these past couple of weeks and the full moon last weekend got those ole specks to bitin’.

Anyway, that’s some good news for all you folks that like to catch specks. Most folks are catchin’ ‘em mostly on minners. No reports on jigs tipped with a minner as of late.

Kyle reports that the bass fishin’ has been a little slow this past week. John’s Lake is hit or miss. So is the Maitland Chain. The Harris Chain has been a little slow, but this weekend it should pick back up.

There is gonna be an Xtreme Bass Series Championship on the Harris Chain this weekend. The tournament will be held November 2nd through November 4th. The teams will be launchin’ and weighin’ at Venetian Gardens ramp, located in Leesburg. Xtreme Bass Series has 12 divisions across the State of Florida. The top teams from each division will be fishin’ for the championship this weekend. So, the Harris Chain may be a little busy this weekend durin’ this tournament, so please be cautious if you go on the chain this weekend.

The bass fishin’ on Lake Toho has been good some days and not so good other days. You can still catch a good’un on shiners. If you fish artificials, it may be a little slow. You need to try topwater baits early in the mornin’ and then try a chatter-bait or a speed worm later in the day. Also try flippin’ the heavy hydrilla beds throughout the lake.

The bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain has been pretty good, and folks are catchin’ a few keepers on a variety of baits. Lipless crank-baits, plastic worms, and slow sinkin’ Senko type baits. Keep a sharp eye out for the schoolers durin’ this time of the year. You can always watch for the birds divin’ on the bait-fish, and that’s where the bass will be feedin’.

The Conway Chain has been good for bass fishin’ these past couple of weeks. Folks are catchin’ plenty of keeper size bass but not too many biguns. The biggest bass bein’ caught durin’ the weekly tournaments has been around 2.5 lbs. So, if you want to catch some bass, give the Conway Chain a try this week.

Kyle reports that the bass fishin’ has been kinda slow on Lake Panasoffkee. Folks are catchin’ a few bass durin’ the week on Rat-L-Traps in the one pound to four pound range. You can also catch some bass on shallow divin’ crank-baits, as well.

Well, this should be a good weekend to go fishin’. I hope you have a great weekend and hope to see you on the water real soon.

Tip of week: Specks are bitin’

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK