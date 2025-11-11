Wyld Oaks pushes back celebration to January 2026 

A Wyld Oaks celebration event originally scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to early 2026 due to delays in the West Kelly Park Road expansion timeline.

Despite the pushed back celebration, Wyld Oaks is still in progress with the completion of its horizontal infrastructure, including its WyldTech fiber infrastructure. The site is shovel-ready and co-creators including AdventHealth and the local convenience store Wyld Provisions are moving forward as planned, according to an Oct. 30 Wyld Oaks newsletter.

“The West Kelly Park Road expansion remains a priority, with Wyld Oaks and our development partners maintaining our $15 million commitment to this critical infrastructure improvement,” the newsletter said. “We look forward to gathering with you in the new year, as we commemorate the completion of our infrastructure and the exciting next phase of vertical construction. More information about the event will be shared as details are available.”

The reason for the celebration’s postponement until after the New Year was about being prepared, according to Wyld Oaks developer Joseph Beninati. He said the tentative new event date is Jan. 14, 2026.

“We wanted to really get everything signed and get the construction really started, as opposed to doing the groundbreaking, and then the construction wouldn’t start for two weeks,” Beninati said in an interview with The Apopka Chief. “So then, when we said, ‘Should we do it in December? It was Christmas, so we just said January.”

And what about Wyld Oaks retailers?

“I say on the road again,” he said. “We built two miles of roads. Next year, at this time, we’re going to talk about buildings — no more roads.”

Wyld Oaks has seen much progress and is on budget since its January 2024 groundbreaking. Nearly two miles of roadways have been constructed, and all utilities are finished, including potable water, wastewater and stormwater, Beninati said at an Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce event in August.

By early 2026, vertical construction would begin with 700 multi-family homes to be built in phases, and a town center with a new Main Street. Wyld Oaks has plans for up to 6,000 units, depending on height restrictions.

The project aims for local integration, focusing on bringing in local operators over national chains for retail space, Beninati said.

Located off the 429 Beltway and the West Kelly Park Road interchange in northwest Apopka, Wyld Oaks is a 215-acre mixed-use development with offerings that will including retail, hotels, multifamily and condominiums, an outdoor entertainment venue, a park and preserve and a dog park.

Wyld Park is meant to accommodate a burgeoning state and regional population and help provide more affordable housing options, supporters say.

At least 12,900 new homes exist within 10 miles of Wyld Oaks. Developers expect a 6.1% population increase over the next five years, according to data from the Wyld Oaks website.