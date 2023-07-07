Workplace Screening Intelligence is a local full-service laboratory for drug, alcohol, Healthcare worker titer screening, and more

Workplace Screening Intelligence offers drug testing, and a new healthcare employee titer screening including the new TB Transferrin Gold TB test – a one step lab test in place of going to clinic twice for results and COVID-19 screening for employers, employees, and the public. They offer drug testing at more than 20,000 collection sites in the United States as well as clinical laboratory screening to keep you and/or your workplace healthy and productive.

Philip Dubois is the founder and CEO of Workplace Screening Intelligence. His knowledge represents over 30 years of excellence in service and support to thousands of employers, hospitals, clinics, and other stakeholders in the laboratory testing industry.

He’s an expert in the field of drug testing, titer testing and other lab tests, including all aspects of alcohol testing. His resume includes extensive know-how in the various means of testing as well as federal and state testing laws, company policy development, and risk remediation.

Dubois is a former chairman and executive board member of the Drug and Alcohol Testing Industry Association, Inc., (DATIA). As chairman of DATIA, a 1,600-member group based in Washington, D.C., he championed the effort for the employer’s rights to a safe and drug-free workplace.

When looking for drug testing, there are some factors to consider. The location should be considered when it comes to finding a reliable and convenient drug testing facility. It’s essential to find a facility that is close by so that you can get your test done quickly and conveniently. And most importantly, to consider the reputation of the facility offering drug testing.

Workplace Screening Intelligence in Apopka provides a wide range of services that includes clinical laboratory testing, employment drug testing, parental drug testing, DNA paternity testing, Health Titer Screening, as well as COVID-19 screening, and so much more.

If you need employee drug testing or DOT testing, they have many available testing sites, including 20,000 nationwide. For individual or business needs, you can schedule online or by phone.

With so many different COVID-19 tests, here is what they offer:

• In-person COVID-19, Flu and Antibody testing at their Apopka location – by appointment only.

• Antibody testing – (recent infection and past exposure) – 15 minute results.

• PCR molecular – (detects current infection). This test can be shipped anywhere in the United States. Saliva (great alternative to nasal swabs). Results in 1-2 days – ideal for travel, return to work, and proving absence of COVID.

• Same Day PCR Molecular. Ideal for travel and return to work or school. You walk out with the results within one hour.

• Antigen testing (detects current infection) – 15-minute results. Ideal for travel and you walk out with the results.

Workplace Screening Intelligence also provides drug screenings. When employers need to ensure safety and security, Workplace Screening Intelligence is the one company you can trust, and they are available to answer the complicated questions you might have with employment screening.

WorkPlace Screening Intelligence also offers HealthCare Workers titer screening, including one step TB Transferrin Gold lab test which can replace the multi-visit TB screen. We offer convenient screenings at a competitive fee.

Workplace Screening Intelligence offers DOT and non-DOT testing, along with pre-employment, post-accident, tests for parents, schools, educators, counselors, athletes, court-ordered and personal testing. Their drug testing services use the latest technology available to identify illicit substances in employees. They can also arrange for on-site testing. Medical review officers can validate the test results and they also provide support for company policy development on drug testing.

You can call 844-573-8378 or email info@workplacescreening.com to schedule any service or request more information. To book an appointment go to www.workplacescreening.com

