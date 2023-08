A woman’s body was found on Boy Scout Road in Apopka this morning on Friday, August 18, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says.

The following is from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office:

On August 18, 2023 at 6:50 a.m., deputies responded to the 1900 block of Boy Scout Road in regards to an unresponsive female. Upon arriving, deputies located a woman in her 20’s who was deceased. This is an ongoing death investigation and we do not have any additional details to release at this time.