Winn-Dixie, Second Harvest Food Bank feed 500 families at food drive

Winn-Dixie and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida distributed food to about 500 Orange County families at a food drive on Thursday at the Patmos Chapel Community Service Center in Apopka.

At this year’s event, Winn-Dixie supplied enough food for families and volunteers to stock vehicles with a blend of fresh produce and non-perishable pantry food.

The grocer and its charitable arm, the Winn-Dixie Gives Foundation, are continuing its focus on hunger relief with a $100,000 donation to Feeding America in support of Hunger Action Month, the organization’s yearly campaign to raise awareness of food insecurity.

A volunteer loads the trunk of a family’s car at the Sept. 11 food drive, organized by Winn-Dixie and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

The food distribution was held also in recognition of Winn-Dixie’s 100th anniversary. The Apopka City Center Winn-Dixie celebrated the supermarket chain’s centennial anniversary with Sept. 5 event that included a gift-card giveaway, cake and live music.

On any given day in Central Florida, one in seven adults and one in six children are at risk of experiencing hunger, according to a joint news release from Winn-Dixie and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

As a member of Feeding America – the nation’s largest charitable domestic hunger-relief organization – Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida obtains and passes out food and grocery items to over 870 local nonprofit feeding partners throughout Central Florida.

Every day, the food bank distributes 300,000 meals every day to the following counties: Brevard, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida also supports job training programs and advocates for access to nutritious food.

Visit FeedHopeNow.org for more information about Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.