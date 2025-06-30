What to expect from Apopka area July 4th events this year

From fireworks to barbecues and water days, locals are gearing up for July 4 events around Central Florida in celebration of Independence Day. Here is a roundup of events in and around Apopka:

Apopka

The city of Apopka will host a free July 4 event at the Apopka Amphitheater. The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.

The event will feature food, activities for kids, vendors, and live music from the Private Stock Band PSB.

The city website calls PSB “a powerhouse of world-class talent delivering non-stop, high-energy entertainment.”

“Guests will enjoy a range of Top 40, Motown, Classic Rock, Latin, Country, and Tributes to Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks with a Whitney Houston Finale tribute to America,” the site said. “Enjoy the live “non-stop” concert followed by fireworks.”

Ocoee

The city of Ocoee will also host a July 4th event featuring a car show, community market, cornhole tournament, live music, free games, and activities, on McKey Street from 5 to 9 p.m.

At the end of the night, there will be a fireworks show down at Bill Breeze Park. For more information, contact the Parks and Leisure Services at 407-905-3180.

Mount Dora

The city of Mount Dora will be holding a parade on Friday, July 4. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 11 a.m., beginning on Donnelly and Seventh and proceeding to Charles Avenue. For More Information, call Mount Dora Leisure Services at 352-735-7183.

Altamonte Springs

The city of Altamonte Springs will hold its famous Red Hot and Boom on Thursday, July 3, at Uptown Altamonte in Cranes Roost Park. This will mark the 28th year of Red Hot and Boom, and this year, the itinerary is jampacked.

The event will start at 5 p.m. and run until 10 p.m., with the fireworks show scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Red Hot and Boom will feature four artists and bands performing live music, accompanied by a beer garden and a kid zone. Event parking will be available at the Altamonte Mall and surrounding areas.

Orlando

The city of Orlando will host a fireworks show on July 4, also marking the 150th anniversary of the city, at Lake Eola Park, located at 512 East Washington Street.

“From 4 to 10 p.m., enjoy live entertainment, family-friendly fun, and food and beverages available for purchase from a variety of vendors, the city’s website said about the event. “At 9:10 p.m., the sky will illuminate with a spectacular fireworks finale, set to a live patriotic performance by the Orlando Concert Band.”

Parking will be available in downtown surface lots and garages.

Winter Garden

The city of Winter Garden will hold its 21st Annual All-American Kids Parade and Breakfast on July 4. The pancake breakfast, which is free for children 12 and under, will take place 8-10 a.m. at the Winter Garden Masonic Lodge.

Kids under 12 eat free while supplies last. Adults and kids over 12 are welcome to purchase breakfast while supplies last.

The parade lineup is at 9:45 a.m. and starts at 10 a.m. at Winter Garden City Hall.

“Besides the breakfast before the parade, gather with friends, family, and neighbors outside the Masonic Lodge for a variety of family-friendly activities,” the city of Winter Garden’s website says. “The fun includes free face painting and a bike helmet giveaway (while supplies last) from the Winter Garden Police Department.”

Tavares

The city of Tavares will hold its annual Fourth of July celebration at Lake Dora. The event will feature a pie contest, a patriotic poetry contest, a parade, games, food, and live music. And, of course, to cap the night, a massive fireworks display.

The event starts at 5 p.m. on July 4 with the parade and will end with the fireworks over Lake Dora starting at 9 p.m.

Winter Springs

The city of Winter Springs and Advent Health are hosting their 27th Annual Celebration of Freedom on July 4 at Central Winds Park. The event runs 5-9:30 p.m.

“Get ready to light up the night this 4th of July at Central Winds Park,” the city of Winter Springs website said. “Join us for the 27th annual Celebration of Freedom, filled with live entertainment, a free kids’ area, fantastic vendors, and a breathtaking fireworks finale! Don’t forget to wear your red, white, and blue.”