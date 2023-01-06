Welcoming mural drawn at Dream Lake school

Dream Lake Elementary School has unveiled its newest mural created over winter break: a mural welcoming students, families, and visitors to Dream Lake Elementary as a reflection of the school’s growing diverse student body.

The new mural, “Welcome to Dream Lake Elementary,” was painted by Orlando artist Jon Miller over winter break, which was from December 19, 2022, to January 2, to help guide people to the main entrance of Dream Lake Elementary, the K-5 school which currently has 699 students.

The main entrance is located at the school’s front facing the corner of Park Avenue and East Summit Street.

“So, when our kids and our families come back, this is going to be a new welcoming surprise that they haven’t seen,” said Dr. Carol-Ann Clenton-Martin, Dream Lake principal.

Although Dream Lake Elementary decorated the pathway leading from the school parking lot to the front entrance, the school felt more was needed to assist parents and visitors in finding the main office – hence the idea for the welcome mural.

