Wekiva Wilderness Trust elects new board officers

Volunteers’ efforts have raised over $1 million for state parks

Staff Reports

At the Wekiva Wilderness Trust’s yearly meeting on May 14, the volunteer nonprofit organization elected new board officers to two-year terms.

Don Philpott was elected president, Brigitte Dickens as vice president, Kelly Green as treasurer and Teresa Donahue as secretary.

Valerie Nieves was elected director of communications, a newly created board position.

Through its efforts, the Trust has raised over $1 million for the Wekiva River Basin State Parks by organizing major events such as the annual Real Florida 5k-10k and providing trained volunteer to handle various tasks such as managing the Nature Center, lead guided walks and instruct interpretive programs.

“Our dedicated volunteers donate thousands of hours of their time every year to supporting the park and its staff and raising funds for major projects, essential repairs and emergencies. There is always work to be done and always a need for more volunteers,” Philpott said in a press statement.

The Wekiva Wilderness Trust’s efforts support the Wekiva River Basin State Parks, which covers over 42,000 acres and draws in over 500,000 each year. These state parks sustain over 900 jobs and add at least $55 million to the local area spending.

Philpott previously served as board president. He is co-author of the book “The Amazing Story of the Lost Town of Ethel,” about the rediscovery of a ghost town in Rock Springs Run State Reserve. The reserve, Wekiva Springs and Lower Wekiva make up the Wekiva River Basin State Parks.

The Apopka Chief is an award-winning weekly newspaper serving the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Facebook.

Follow The Apopka Chief on X.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Instagram.